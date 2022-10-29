Read full article on original website
Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting in Houston
The rapper Takeoff, of the popular rap trio Migos, was shot and killed after attending a party in Houston, Texas, early Tuesday morning, his attorney confirmed. He was 28. CBS News' Lana Zak reports.
