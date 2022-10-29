Read full article on original website
Comets strike early in playoff win
ALLEMAN — Two first-quarter turnovers and a series of special teams breakdowns by Creston paved the way for No. 7-ranked North Polk to roll to a 52-20 playoff victory Friday night. Creston defensive backs Cael Turner (4) and McCoy Haines (15) close in on North Polk pass receiver Austin...
Jill Cook turns page on life as librarian Monday
Jill Cook closed the chapter on her years as a Perry Public Library librarian Monday at a reception attended by her many friends and well wishers. Cook was a friendly lender at the local library since 2007 and developed many friends in the community, a goodly number of whom congratulated her at the afternoon event.
Perry Police Report October 31
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of a burglary in the 2800 block of First Avenue. The case is under investigation. Seth Blitz, 31, of 2811 Warford, Perry was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order and on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation.
Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’
Shoppers “harvest” the bins at Goodwill on Southeast 14th Street in Des Moines. (Photo by Robert Leonard) My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to a part of our world that I didn’t know existed.
