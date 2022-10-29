Read full article on original website
Lil Gnar Shows Out on Chief Keef Co-Produced Track ‘Triple S’
I can’t front, I’m just getting up on Lil Gnar, and WOW what an introduction!!! I totally agree with the statement that “Atlanta multi-hyphenate Lil Gnar has proven himself a worthy herald to bring the takeover of Chief Keef’s recently-launched 43B record label to fruition.” On his latest single, Triple S, he rocks over his mentor’s production crafted in collaboration with Young Malcolm. I’m informed that the song takes its name from Gnar’s favorite brand of Balenciaga sneakers, “Triple S”. This joint finds Gnar launching a barrage of lyrical missiles, as bells toll highlighting the end of each bar as if keeping score. This young lion certainly has the wordplay to set himself apart from the crowd…for example: “Rick, Rick, Rick, all black on some goth sh*t/Neck and wrist done caught the Holy Ghost, I’m like a prophet.” He’s got that slickness.
MBNel Talks Being ‘Toxic’ in New Single Featuring Haben
MBNel’s new video, directed by Mike Wild$, paints a vivid portrait of the relationship described in the song–Nel acts as the omniscient narrator as a troubled couple work through their union’s dissolution. Floating in on a sea breeze, Haben sings from the woman’s perspective as she attempts to escape . “Toxic” follows in the wake of “Fadeaway,” a piano-led ballad dedicated to the memory of a fan who recently passed away.
Meet Corey C. The Platinum Producer Who is Revamping the Future of Long Beach Production
The Long Beach music scene has been crafting Hip Hop classics for decades. Contributions from lyrically inclined legends such as Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Crooked I, Warren G, Dazz Dillinger, and shifting into most recent years names like Vince Staples, Frank Ocean, and Joey Fatts, and Giveon has breathed life into the city.
OT the Real: Philly’s Finest
First things first, congrats on your stand out Cypher performance from the semi-recent BET Hip Hop Awards…. Now let’s hop right into this single / video, “LOST,” featuring TSU SURF & BBY HNDRXX — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?
The World According To Steven Russell Harts
Let’s hop right into this new solo LP, Gots ta Be — Conceptually, what does that title represent both to and for you?. Well, it’s a song that I wrote some years ago that I happened to really like; it actually came out on a group called B2K and was a hit for them, and I’ve always wanted to release the song myself…so here we are! Lol.
“Live A Lie” Set To Blow The Charts – V3nus
V3nus has become accustomed to releasing several Neo-Soul and R&B masterpieces. Perhaps the pick of the bunch is her latest gem, “LIVE A LIE” (unreleased). In her most recent track, the songstress truly immerses herself in the experience of a person who is in a confusing relationship. A person who is unsure whether their relationship is worth fighting for or not. V3nus expresses an unwillingness to waste her time by living a lie, hence the song title; “LIVE A LIE”. Her full range of vocal prowess is on display as she delicately portrays the role of an unhappy partner. She mirrors a person who desperately wants to leave and stay at the same time.
Kay Franklin: The Future Of R&B
Let’s hop right into this latest single, “Ven Aqui,” featuring Problem — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. At the time, there was a trend on TikTok with the song I sampled, “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia, and I wanted to flip it into something of my own and not just follow the trend directly. It was originally only meant to be a 30 second thing, but it gained traction fast and everybody loved it and wanted a full version, so I finished it quickly and sent it to my brother, Problem. And here we are now!
The Mossie: Still Gettin’ It
Please introduce for me the members of The Mossie…. Let’s hop right into this latest single, “Get It,” featuring Decadez — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. Mugzi sent Kaveo the song. Mugzi had a verse already on the track...
Rolling Loud Announces Presale for Rolling Loud Thailand 2023
Rolling Loud progressed from a Miami affair to a full-fledged worldwide phenomenon, holding sold-out events on multiple coasts. Continuing its mission to bring the best rap music to fans around the globe, the festival brand prepares for Rolling Loud Thailand 2023, its first Asian festival, with its initial presale. Presale tickets are now available, with the lineup to be announced soon. Presale tickets are available beginning today, October 31 at RollingLoud.com/Thailand.
Bobby J From Rockaway: BARS!
Let’s hop right into this latest single / video, “Round Here,“ — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. This song was brought to me by the producer, Krohme, who I’ve had a collaborative relationship with for the past year or so. Originally, it was a Serch solo record that was in the stash. Krohme sent it to me, and I put a hook and a verse on it, Serch heard it and loved it, and the rest is history.
RhondaBwoy Discusses His Musical Evolution
Versatile Kenyan musician, RhondaBwoy is making history one day at a time. At this stage in his career, RhondaBwoy has plenty to say about his sound. Those who have been fortunate enough to meet RhondaBwoy, this young Kenyan artist, talk of him in the same lines as Alikiba. Known by...
SONY Music and Michael Jackson Estate Announce the start of Thriller40 Global Campaign
Forty years after the release of Thriller, the album that catapulted Michael Jackson into the superstardom stratosphere, Sony Music and The Estate of Michael Jackson announce the start of the global campaign to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the King of Pop’s landmark album. As part of the campaign, the Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music will host fan events around the world, all free to the public, including immersive experiences, screenings of the Thriller 40 documentary, and other fan parties.
