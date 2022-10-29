Let’s hop right into this latest single, “Ven Aqui,” featuring Problem — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. At the time, there was a trend on TikTok with the song I sampled, “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia, and I wanted to flip it into something of my own and not just follow the trend directly. It was originally only meant to be a 30 second thing, but it gained traction fast and everybody loved it and wanted a full version, so I finished it quickly and sent it to my brother, Problem. And here we are now!

1 DAY AGO