Magistrates, commissioners Chose Fleming County for shoes
The Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association, headquartered in Frankfort, will deliver more than 750 pairs of new shoes to Fleming County Schools on Nov. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. The shoes will be unloaded at Flemingsburg Elementary School and were donated by elected magistrates and commissioners from all over the...
Former Lexington councilmember’s home vandalized in alleged political attack
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Lexington councilmember’s home was vandalized Monday night in what he’s calling a political attack. In a Facebook post, Bill Farmer Jr., who’s running for an at-large council seat, says his home was “targeted and attacked” while he and his wife were eating dinner.
Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
Gov. Beshear Awards Infrastructure, Education Funds to NKY Counties
Over $15 million is being distributed throughout three counties. (Covington, Ky.) – Three northern Kentucky counties have received millions of dollars in infrastructure and education funding. Today, Governor Andy Beshear delivered over $15 million in funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner...
New Campbell County schools superintendent, Shelli Wilson, sees challenges as opportunities
After 20 years of service to the district, Shelli Wilson became superintendent of Campbell County Schools, replacing former Superintendent Danny Rust, who retired at the end of June. Rust had served as superintendent since 2016. Wilson first decided to go into education due to the impact public education had on...
Grant County pantry and shelter holds donation drive
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — Renee Orr feels called to help people in need- people experiencing food insecurity or who may not have a place to sleep each night. “They’re human beings just like we are,” she said. She started Corines House, a homeless shelter and food pantry...
Kenton County Clerk announces early voting locations
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Clerk's office has announced the locations that will hold early voting for Kenton County residents hoping to vote before the General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will be available on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 from 7:30 a.m. until...
Locked In: Former Kenton County jail turned luxury apartment building
You don’t have to be arrested to spend time in this former jail building. Real estate developer Al. Neyer led a hard hat tour last week of the 144,000 square foot apartment building that was once the former Kenton County jail. Al. Neyer has partnered with Urban Sites on...
Dogs of the Week
Claudia is a loveable, shy girl with a beautiful smile who is hoping for her forever family. She’s 2 years old and 48 pounds. She came into the Mason County Animal Shelter as a stray and is already spayed. Claudia loves naptime and cuddles. She needs a home that can exercise her physically and mentally. She is strong and should have an owner who can handle her when she gets distracted on walks. Claudia is available for adoption, foster or rescue.
Kentucky Housing Corporation Adds 96 Affordable Housing Units in Northern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Kentucky — “A little piece of heaven” and “absolutely fabulous” are how new residents describe Sparrow Ridge, a senior living facility in Hebron, Kentucky. Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) helped officially open the four-story housing complex August 25, adding 36 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments to the northern Kentucky affordable housing landscape.
Park Hills foresees need for traffic help amid backup after I-75 shutdown
Park Hills City Council held a discussion on traffic at their caucus meeting last week, with the mayor and council members still reeling from the amount of gridlocked traffic in their city as a result of a fatal accident on Interstate 75 in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Before...
Man found dead behind shed in Portsmouth, ruled as homicide victim
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a man’s body was found behind a shed Saturday afternoon, per police. Chad Sissel, 36, of Portsmouth was found at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue behind a shed. Police say they received a call just before 5 p.m. and once on the […]
Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
University of Kentucky student killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of its students, Anne Gieske, who was one of the 150 plus people killed in South Korea over the weekend. The University releasing the following statement on social media. The University says Gieske was a...
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work scheduled on roadways this week, beware closings, delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
Scooter’s Coffee opens in Winchester Oct. 31
A new drive-thru only coffee shop opens in Winchester Monday. Scooter’s Coffee is a national chain that was founded in 1998 and as of 2022 they are approaching 500 locations across the U.S. Scooter’s is opening five locations in Kentucky, starting with Winchester, Richmond, Georgetown, and two in Lexington....
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Reports of a crash with injuries at Hands Pike and Taylor Mill Road in Covington
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Hands Pike and Taylor Mill Road in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
