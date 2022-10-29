ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Ledger Independent

Magistrates, commissioners Chose Fleming County for shoes

The Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association, headquartered in Frankfort, will deliver more than 750 pairs of new shoes to Fleming County Schools on Nov. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. The shoes will be unloaded at Flemingsburg Elementary School and were donated by elected magistrates and commissioners from all over the...
FLEMING COUNTY, KY
Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties

Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Gov. Beshear Awards Infrastructure, Education Funds to NKY Counties

Over $15 million is being distributed throughout three counties. (Covington, Ky.) – Three northern Kentucky counties have received millions of dollars in infrastructure and education funding. Today, Governor Andy Beshear delivered over $15 million in funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Grant County pantry and shelter holds donation drive

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — Renee Orr feels called to help people in need- people experiencing food insecurity or who may not have a place to sleep each night. “They’re human beings just like we are,” she said. She started Corines House, a homeless shelter and food pantry...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Kenton County Clerk announces early voting locations

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Clerk's office has announced the locations that will hold early voting for Kenton County residents hoping to vote before the General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will be available on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 from 7:30 a.m. until...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Dogs of the Week

Claudia is a loveable, shy girl with a beautiful smile who is hoping for her forever family. She’s 2 years old and 48 pounds. She came into the Mason County Animal Shelter as a stray and is already spayed. Claudia loves naptime and cuddles. She needs a home that can exercise her physically and mentally. She is strong and should have an owner who can handle her when she gets distracted on walks. Claudia is available for adoption, foster or rescue.
MASON COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Housing Corporation Adds 96 Affordable Housing Units in Northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — “A little piece of heaven” and “absolutely fabulous” are how new residents describe Sparrow Ridge, a senior living facility in Hebron, Kentucky. Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) helped officially open the four-story housing complex August 25, adding 36 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments to the northern Kentucky affordable housing landscape.
FRANKFORT, KY
Man found dead behind shed in Portsmouth, ruled as homicide victim

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a man’s body was found behind a shed Saturday afternoon, per police. Chad Sissel, 36, of Portsmouth was found at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue behind a shed. Police say they received a call just before 5 p.m. and once on the […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Scooter’s Coffee opens in Winchester Oct. 31

A new drive-thru only coffee shop opens in Winchester Monday. Scooter’s Coffee is a national chain that was founded in 1998 and as of 2022 they are approaching 500 locations across the U.S. Scooter’s is opening five locations in Kentucky, starting with Winchester, Richmond, Georgetown, and two in Lexington....
WINCHESTER, KY
Two men indicted for copper theft

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
IRONTON, OH

