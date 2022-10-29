ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Harris, Freece Sweep CCSA Weekly Honors

Following a strong weekend at FIU, Liberty juniors Chloe Harris and Maddie Freece have earned Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) weekly honors. Freece was named CCSA Women’s Diver of the Week for the second time this season, while Harris was tabbed CCSA Women’s Swimmer of the Week. This...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Weekly Press Conference: Arkansas

Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze gave his final thoughts on the BYU win, recapped the bye week and previewed this week’s game at Arkansas. Nationally ranked...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 1 Seed Liberty Moves into ASUN Title Game with 3-1 Win over No. 5 Seed EKU

The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames advanced to the ASUN title game with a 3-1 victory over the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Trailing 1-0 early, Liberty struck back with two goals right before halftime and then added another in the second half for the 3-1 win to move into the ASUN final for the second time in three seasons.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WTOP

College Football Corner: Virginia & Virginia Tech eliminate hopes of ‘Coastal Chaos’

A part of me died on Saturday, Oct. 29. In the autumn air of Charlottesville, Virginia’s 14-12 loss to Miami meant we officially say goodbye to “Coastal Chaos.” Their defeat plus Virginia Tech’s to NC State means one of the two commonwealth schools will finish with five league losses. Thus, we can’t get the dreamed of seven-way tie of 4-4 teams for the Coastal Division championship.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Liberty News

DIII Flames stretch winning streak to 7 by sweeping visiting Yellow Jackets

Liberty University’s College Hockey Federation (CHF) Division III men’s hockey team extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 4-0 at the LaHaye Ice Center by sweeping its series against ACCHL rival Georgia Tech. The Flames overcame a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory on Friday night before winning Saturday afternoon’s rematch, 2-1.
LYNCHBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LYNCHBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Bedford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BEDFORD, VA
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

VPRA and Amtrak Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Service to Roanoke

On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979.  Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor between Roanoke and Washington, DC and points beyond.  Today the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak mark the 5th Anniversary by celebrating the service’s ridership […]
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Same-day registration available in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

