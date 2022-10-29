Read full article on original website
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Liberty News
Harris, Freece Sweep CCSA Weekly Honors
Following a strong weekend at FIU, Liberty juniors Chloe Harris and Maddie Freece have earned Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) weekly honors. Freece was named CCSA Women’s Diver of the Week for the second time this season, while Harris was tabbed CCSA Women’s Swimmer of the Week. This...
Liberty News
Weekly Press Conference: Arkansas
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze gave his final thoughts on the BYU win, recapped the bye week and previewed this week’s game at Arkansas. Nationally ranked...
Virginia Makes Cut List for 2024 Four-Star Shooting Guard
UVA is in the mix for one of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024
Liberty News
No. 1 Seed Liberty Moves into ASUN Title Game with 3-1 Win over No. 5 Seed EKU
The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames advanced to the ASUN title game with a 3-1 victory over the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Trailing 1-0 early, Liberty struck back with two goals right before halftime and then added another in the second half for the 3-1 win to move into the ASUN final for the second time in three seasons.
WTOP
College Football Corner: Virginia & Virginia Tech eliminate hopes of ‘Coastal Chaos’
A part of me died on Saturday, Oct. 29. In the autumn air of Charlottesville, Virginia’s 14-12 loss to Miami meant we officially say goodbye to “Coastal Chaos.” Their defeat plus Virginia Tech’s to NC State means one of the two commonwealth schools will finish with five league losses. Thus, we can’t get the dreamed of seven-way tie of 4-4 teams for the Coastal Division championship.
Liberty News
Men’s volleyball A and B teams mix it up well indoors during debut at Virginia Tech
Liberty University’s men’s indoor volleyball team opened its fall season at an Eastern Collegiate Volleyball Association (ECVA) tournament hosted by Virginia Tech, with the Flames’ A and B teams competing in the 11-team event against three Virginia Tech teams and two alumni squads, among others. The Flames’...
Liberty News
DIII Flames stretch winning streak to 7 by sweeping visiting Yellow Jackets
Liberty University’s College Hockey Federation (CHF) Division III men’s hockey team extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 4-0 at the LaHaye Ice Center by sweeping its series against ACCHL rival Georgia Tech. The Flames overcame a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory on Friday night before winning Saturday afternoon’s rematch, 2-1.
Liberty News
Flames Wrap Up Fall with 3rd-Place Showing at Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate
The Flames closed out their 2022 fall schedule in style, carding the third-lowest 18-hole team total in program history during the final round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate. Liberty finished the fall with a 13-under par 271 during its third trip around the Ka‘anapali Golf Club – Royal Ka‘anapali...
Liberty News
Mitrevski Scores Twice, as Liberty Closes Season with 2-2 tie at Queens
Midfielder Marko Mitrevski scored both Liberty goals as the Flames tied the Queens Royals 2-2 in an ASUN match and the final game of the season for both teams, Tuesday evening at the Queens Sports Complex. In his final game in a Liberty uniform, Mitrevski netted his fourth and fifth...
Lynchburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brookville High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.
saturdaytradition.com
DIII football grounds crew runs over goal post, forces one-directional game
A DIII grounds crew in Virginia made a bit of a mistake ahead of Saturday’s game, knocking over the goal posts with a tractor. As a result, the game’s extra points, field goals, etc. had to be played on just one side of the field. There was likely...
High School Football PRO
Bedford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00.
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in Danville
Nana Karen's Noodle House will be opening for business Monday, October 31st. Hours will be Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm. 3. Order Online for PICK-UP and DELIVERY directly at NanaKarens.com -> Noodle House.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
Virginia researchers uncover potential key to high blood pressure
Researchers at the University of Virginia's School of Medicine have discovered an explanation for high blood pressure that could open the way for new treatments.
VPRA and Amtrak Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Service to Roanoke
On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor between Roanoke and Washington, DC and points beyond. Today the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak mark the 5th Anniversary by celebrating the service’s ridership […]
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
