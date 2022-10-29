The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames advanced to the ASUN title game with a 3-1 victory over the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Trailing 1-0 early, Liberty struck back with two goals right before halftime and then added another in the second half for the 3-1 win to move into the ASUN final for the second time in three seasons.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO