On Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles took on and defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Sunshine State’s capital. However, the final score (44-16) was not the most notable highlight in Tallahassee over the weekend. Right before Chief Osceola and his Appaloosa horse, Renegade, galloped onto the field to deliver the flame-lit spear to midfield, First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, stole the show.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO