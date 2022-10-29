ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City salary transparency law set to go into effect

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lz6F_0irS4KtJ00

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A New York City law will require companies with at least four employees to post salary ranges in job listings in an effort to increase pay transparency starting Tuesday.

Employers advertising jobs in the city who have at least one employee currently located there must include a "good faith salary range," according to the New York City Commission on Human Rights, which is enforcing the law. Employers must include a minimum and maximum salary.

There is no fine for a first-time offense, though companies and employment agencies found to violate the law could face civil penalties of up to $250,000 if not corrected within 30 days of receiving notice of the violation.

Temporary staffing agencies are exempt from the law because they already disclose this information under the New York State Wage Theft Prevention Act.

The new law, which passed the New York City Council late last year, was set to go into effect in May, though the start date was delayed following criticism from business groups and companies who said they were not consulted about the legislation beforehand and that the language of the law was vague.

The law was also amended to waive a penalty for a first-time violation and clarify that it would not apply to jobs that cannot or will not be performed in New York City, among other changes.

The city follows other jurisdictions that have passed laws to increase pay transparency. Among them, Colorado, Connecticut and Nevada started mandating salary ranges on job postings last year, and similar salary requirement laws will go into effect in California, Rhode Island and Washington state in 2023.

Several companies have already started complying with the New York City law, including Amazon, American Express, Citigroup and Zillow.

Pay transparency advocates who were involved in the new law called it a "game changer for the city's workers," in particular those who face wage disparities, including Black and Latina women.

"With salary ranges out in the open, employers must think critically about how they set pay at the front end of their process before they insert unconscious biases. At the same time, women and people of color have more leverage to advocate for themselves and more information to make better decisions about jobs and industries to pursue, helping to combat occupational segregation," Beverly Cooper Neufeld, president of PowHer New York, and Seher Khawaja, senior attorney for economic empowerment at Legal Momentum, wrote in an opinion piece published in the New York Daily News on Thursday.

The chambers of commerce in each borough and the Partnership for New York City, an organization that represents the city's business leadership, had unsuccessfully pushed for the law to exempt industries with severe labor shortages, as well as only require minimum salary postings for highly compensated jobs.

"New York City is a highly competitive labor market, where most employers are committed to gender and racial pay parity," they wrote in a joint letter in April, arguing that the inclusion of a salary range is "not necessarily the most appropriate tool for the New York labor market."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Starting Tuesday, NYC employers must post salaries with job listings

A peculiar convention of getting hired in the U.S. is that a question job seekers may want to ask first — How much does the job actually pay? — is often addressed last. In the working world, it remains common for employers to keep that vital information under wraps, keeping applicants in the dark while giving hiring managers a competitive advantage in setting pay.But that's changing, and starting on Tuesday, New York City will be the latest jurisdiction to require most businesses to post salary ranges for open jobs.The Big Apple is one of a growing number of U.S. cities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Investopedia

The New York City Recovery Index: October 24

Editor's note: Below you'll find the week 112 release of the NYC Recovery Index, originally published October 25, 2022. Visit the NYC Recovery index homepage for the latest data. New York City’s economic recovery experienced a positive week ending October 15. The index score rose four percentage points to 77...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul

Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends

New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Are landlords using an algorithm to hike rents in NYC?

Is an algorithm responsible for hiking rents? That’s the question posed by a recent ProPublica article that identifies Texas-based RealPage’s YieldStar software as the dominant rent-setting tool used by landlords across the country. There are concerns owners who use these applications may be artificially inflating rents. Legal experts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Landlord Sues HPD for Allegedly Revoking 421a Tax Benefit Without Warning

The former owner of a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment building wants the city to pay its taxes, not the other way around. Landlord Grand Slam Brooklyn sued the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the New York City Department of Finance for allegedly revoking its lucrative 421a tax benefit at 276 Grand Street without proper warning, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York County Supreme Court.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Want in on N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.

NY Cannabis Insider events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the state’s emerging cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, our next conference will be held in Tarrytown on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Fast Casual

Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey

Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
NEWARK, NJ
urbancny.com

Home Heating Assistance Available for Eligible New Yorkers November 1

Eligible Households Can Receive up to $976 in Heating Assistance This Winter. Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program Accepted November 1. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New Yorkers needing help paying their heating bills can begin applying for home heating assistance on Tuesday, November 1. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, can provide up to $976 this winter to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens keep their homes warm and help defray high energy costs.
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
95K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy