hk-now.com

Musical Events at The Buttonwood Tree November 11th and 12th

(November 1, 2022) —The Buttonwood Tree at 605 Main Street in Middletown announces the following events in November. Information on all shows can be found at www.Buttonwood.org or call (860) 347-4957 or email: TheButtonwoodTree@gmail.com. Friday, November 11, 2022 Knox Chandler & Bobo Lavorgna Present Soundribbons: Sessions In The Barn,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
hk-now.com

HKHS Poinsettia and Wreath Sale On Now!

(November 1, 2022) —From now until November 11, 2022, the Cougar DEN Spirit Club will be selling beautiful poinsettia plants and wreaths. Proceeds from the fundraiser/sale support DEN initiatives as well as the Cougar Pride Scholarship. Delivery is expected in early December. If you have a student at Haddam-Killingworth...
New Haven Independent

Ribbon Cut On New Carnival-Themed Eatery

Neon candied apples, plump corn dogs, flaky fried Oreos, and carousel jingles await customers of a new Whitney Avenue restaurant, where co-owner Victoria Streeto hopes to offer a time-traveling portal to childhood comforts and delights. That restaurant is called Fest Faves, which opened at 15 Whitney Ave. earlier this fall...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Garden Club: On the Brink

(November 1, 2022) —Thirty-six degrees when I checked this morning. We’ve been flirting with frost for a few weeks now. Usually it’s a given by Halloween, but not this year. The leaves keep falling, every day revealing more of the hillside behind the pond, but if the forecast can be trusted, there’s still at least another week before the hammer falls.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Killingworth Town Meetings October 31 – November 4, 2022

For links to the Virtual Town meetings contact: The town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. Tuesday, November 1. Registrar of Voter hours 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3. Parmelee Farm Committee meeting 7:00 p.m....
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Bristol Press

Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years

PLYMOUTH – Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon encourages the community to join them in celebrating 25 years in business this weekend and next while enjoying live music from prominent Nashville artists. Kevin Wotjzak opened the restaurant at 372 Main St. on Election Day in 1997. Since then, he said,...
PLYMOUTH, CT
granbydrummer.com

Local woman makes history on Nantucket

When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
NANTUCKET, MA
hk-now.com

Obituary: John R. Mansfield

According to Legacy.com and The New Haven Register, John R. Mansfield, 72, of Killingworth, entered into peaceful rest on October 25, 2022. For more information and service details, click here.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI

