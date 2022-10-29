Read full article on original website
Related
hk-now.com
Musical Events at The Buttonwood Tree November 11th and 12th
(November 1, 2022) —The Buttonwood Tree at 605 Main Street in Middletown announces the following events in November. Information on all shows can be found at www.Buttonwood.org or call (860) 347-4957 or email: TheButtonwoodTree@gmail.com. Friday, November 11, 2022 Knox Chandler & Bobo Lavorgna Present Soundribbons: Sessions In The Barn,...
fox61.com
New England Christmas Festival coming to Mohegan Sun
The New England Christmas Festival is coming to Mohegan Sun on Nov. 4-6. Shop small with hundreds of artisans in attendance.
hk-now.com
HKHS Poinsettia and Wreath Sale On Now!
(November 1, 2022) —From now until November 11, 2022, the Cougar DEN Spirit Club will be selling beautiful poinsettia plants and wreaths. Proceeds from the fundraiser/sale support DEN initiatives as well as the Cougar Pride Scholarship. Delivery is expected in early December. If you have a student at Haddam-Killingworth...
Ribbon Cut On New Carnival-Themed Eatery
Neon candied apples, plump corn dogs, flaky fried Oreos, and carousel jingles await customers of a new Whitney Avenue restaurant, where co-owner Victoria Streeto hopes to offer a time-traveling portal to childhood comforts and delights. That restaurant is called Fest Faves, which opened at 15 Whitney Ave. earlier this fall...
hk-now.com
Haddam Garden Club: On the Brink
(November 1, 2022) —Thirty-six degrees when I checked this morning. We’ve been flirting with frost for a few weeks now. Usually it’s a given by Halloween, but not this year. The leaves keep falling, every day revealing more of the hillside behind the pond, but if the forecast can be trusted, there’s still at least another week before the hammer falls.
hk-now.com
Killingworth Town Meetings October 31 – November 4, 2022
For links to the Virtual Town meetings contact: The town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. Tuesday, November 1. Registrar of Voter hours 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3. Parmelee Farm Committee meeting 7:00 p.m....
Bristol Press
Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years
PLYMOUTH – Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon encourages the community to join them in celebrating 25 years in business this weekend and next while enjoying live music from prominent Nashville artists. Kevin Wotjzak opened the restaurant at 372 Main St. on Election Day in 1997. Since then, he said,...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Foxwoods holding a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase
(WTNH) – We’re still a day away from Halloween, so why are we talking about National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation?. Aside from being a holiday favorite, Foxwoods Resort and Casino is holding a screening of the 1989 classic and it’s being hosted by the star, Chey Chase.
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
granbydrummer.com
Local woman makes history on Nantucket
When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
westernmassnews.com
Thunderbirds fans react to new traffic plans in place for downtown Springfield events
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thunderbirds were back on the ice Saturday, one day after the city unveiled new measures designed to help manage the high volume of traffic the city often has during big events downtown. The T-Birds were looking to add one more win to this season’s record...
hk-now.com
Obituary: John R. Mansfield
According to Legacy.com and The New Haven Register, John R. Mansfield, 72, of Killingworth, entered into peaceful rest on October 25, 2022. For more information and service details, click here.
‘Honor and Respect’ to walk 16 miles to honor fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Honor and Respect LLC will walk 16 miles on Sunday to honor the fallen Bristol police officers who were killed earlier this month. Honor and Respect LLC, a charity organization dedicated to the service men and women serving overseas, is a “virtual wall of honor and respect for those who are […]
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 52 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,880-square-foot home on Maple Terrace in Three Rivers that sold for $260,000.
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
If This Was Your Last Meal in Connecticut, What Would You Get?
If this was your last meal in Connecticut, say you're moving away, or even imagine yourself on death row, what would you get?. A steamed cheeseburger from Ted's? A fresh tomato pie from Pepe's? Wings from J. Timothy's? Clams from The Place? Ramen from Mecha?. Those are all running around...
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
Comments / 0