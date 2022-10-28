Read full article on original website
‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit
Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, alleging that “they hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knee wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
Musk says it could be weeks before ‘de-platformed’ users could return to Twitter
Elon Musk on Wednesday said “de-platformed” Twitter users will not return for at least a few weeks. Before taking over Twitter on Thursday, Musk had previously vowed to reverse former President Trump’s permanent suspension on the platform, but Musk’s new tweet suggests Trump and others would not return to the platform until after the midterm elections.
Business Might Get Even Worse For Kanye West Very Soon
When Adidas cut business ties with Kanye "Ye" West on October 25, the rapper was also thereby cut loose from Forbes' Billionaires List. Already dropped by talent agency CAA, Gap, Balenciaga, and Vogue for a string of antisemitic remarks, Ye remained confident that Adidas, his biggest revenue source, would not abandon ship. Working with the German sportswear company since 2013, Ye's lucrative Yeezy line comprises 4% to 8% of Adidas' sales, according to Forbes. Meanwhile, $1.5 billion of Ye's pre-scandal net worth came from said partnership. On the Drink Champs podcast on October 22, Ye even boasted, "I can say antisemitic s**t and Adidas cannot drop me." Alas...
‘Hey Marvel’: Kim Kardashian unveils X-Men inspired Halloween costume
Kim Kardashian has officially unveiled her Halloween costume for 2022. On Sunday (30 October), the SKNN founder uploaded photographs of herself as X-Men character Mystique – complete with slicked-back red hair, blue body paint, and yellow contact lenses. “Hey Marvel”, she wrote alongside a video showcasing her look on...
