Microsoft VC arm joins $75M funding round for emergency medical platform
M12, the venture capital arm of Microsoft, is among the investors in a $75 million funding round for digital first responder platform RapidSOS. The company offers an application processing interface to healthcare, insurance and tech companies that provides monitoring, voice and data for emergency response services, such as linking apps and sensors from individuals to organizations for continuous health monitoring.
VillageMD eyeing Summit Health in possible $5B-$10B merger
Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, is eyeing a possible deal to merge with physician practice group Summit Health, in what would create a company valued at $5 billion to $10 billion, Bloomberg reported Oct. 30. An agreement could be reached in the coming...
9 Big Tech healthcare partnerships
Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been making headway into the healthcare industry in part through partnerships with health systems and other healthcare companies. Here are nine of those collaborations Becker's has reported on since Sept. 26:. 1. Amazon Pharmacy will be the exclusive home prescription...
FDA weighs in on recent omicron booster studies
Two recent studies showed that the updated bivalent boosters were not more effective at targeting newer subvariants than the original formula, but the director of the FDA's vaccine division said these studies have limitations, CNBC reported Oct. 28. In separate studies, Harvard University and Columbia University researchers tested the tweaked...
Drugmakers scramble for entry in Pfizer's $7B pneumonia vaccine market
Pharmaceutical companies are working to step into the pneumonia vaccine market, which Pfizer currently dominates and is forecasted to generate $10 billion by 2028, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 31. The global market for pneumococcal vaccines sits at $7 billion, and rival drugmakers such as Merck, GSK and Vaxcyte...
FDA confirms amoxicillin shortage
The FDA listed 23 amoxicillin products on its current drug shortages webpage Oct. 28, confirming earlier reports from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Increased demand is causing the shortage that has hit five drugmakers, according to the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals "is continuing to produce to planned demand" for nine...
The new financial paradigm in healthcare: generating revenue from outside the hospital's four walls
Healthcare systems are dealing with historic revenue losses brought on by inconsistent patient volumes, payer reimbursement issues, an extremely tight labor market and rising costs. These factors are forcing healthcare leaders to make major changes in how they deliver care and generate revenue. In an October webinar hosted by Becker's...
JPMorgan creates healthcare venture capital team
JPMorgan has launched a healthcare venture capital team targeting the life sciences. The team, Life Sciences Private Capital, plans to invest in early- to later-stage healthcare companies and seeks to capitalize on innovation in areas such as genetic medicine, autoimmune diseases, cardiometabolic diseases and rare disorders, according to a Nov. 1 press release from JPMorgan.
Pediatric virtual mental healthcare startup Brightline cuts workforce by 20%
Brightline, a pediatric telemental health startup that has raised over $200 million, including from health systems and other healthcare organizations, has laid off a fifth of its staff. "We identified several areas to realign our strategic priorities and have made the difficult decision to let go of talented team members...
Encompass reports increased revenue, lower net income
Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health, the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States, has reported increased operating revenue of $1.09 billion for the third quarter of 2022. That figure compares with $1.01 billion for the same quarter last year. The figure for the first nine months...
$1.9B paid to physicians, advanced practice clinicians by medical industry in '21: report
Advanced practice clinicians received more payments from drug companies compared to medical device companies, while physicians accepted more funds from medical device companies versus drug companies, according to a new study from Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health. The same portion of each group accepted payments, but the physicians received a greater...
Microsoft partners with healthcare software company to accelerate data analysis
Microsoft is partnering with healthcare software company Sophia Genetics to accelerate research and data analysis. Through the partnership, Sophia's artificial intelligence and machine learning platform Sophia DDT will be powered by Microsoft Azure. The platform aims to enable greater efficiency when analyzing medical and genetic data, according to a Nov. 1 Sophia news release.
Patient bill care: innovation in patients' financial experiences for better engagement
Patients are increasingly looking for retail-like experiences when it comes to healthcare, and that includes the bill pay experience. Rather than just adding options for where or how to pay, some healthcare innovators are treating the financial experience as a critical quality element. During the Becker's Hospital Review 7th Annual...
FDA changes 2007 guidance on hospital use of human cells, tissues
Hospitals and labs can use human cells, tissues and cellular or tissue-based products — known as HCT/Ps — in nonclinical scientific and educational settings, according to a FDA guidance published Oct. 31 that supersedes its 2007 policy. The document aims to clarify regulation rules of minimal manipulation with...
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in October in the U.S. was $3,080, down 18.82 percent from $3,794 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. This represents the largest year-over-year decrease Vivian Health has seen in 2022. "Despite this,...
Mass General Brigham implements DexCare's digital health platform
Boston-based Mass General Brigham is implementing health data company DexCare's platform-as-a-service to improve the health system's virtual care. The DexCare platform aims to decrease Mass General's overcrowded emergency room facilities' use by expanding virtual care options. The health system is working to integrate digital care as part of its new digital front door, according to an Oct. 31 DexCare news release.
COVID-19 treatments for immunocompromised people are on the decline
With coronavirus mutations splintering like shrapnel, some COVID-19 treatments are facing decreased efficacy — but the decision to pull a therapy off the market can get murky, The Atlantic reported Oct. 29. FDA data shows that AstraZeneca's Evusheld is waning in efficacy. The drug is the only treatment that's...
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi taps US veteran nursing leader as chief nursing officer
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has named Elizabeth Govero, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer, the hospital said in an Oct. 27 news release sent to Becker's. Dr. Govero joins the UAE multispeciality hospital from SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, where she served as vice president of nursing and CNO. She oversaw a team of 900 nurses at the hospital and during her time there, nurse turnover fell from 35 percent to 15 percent in a six-month period.
Providence data analytics spinoff lays off 32 employees
Advata, the data analytics spinoff from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, laid off 32 workers, GeekWire reported Oct. 28. "We are sincerely grateful for everyone's contributions and extremely sad to see any of our team members depart from the company," wrote Julie Rezek, CEO of Advata, in an email to employees. The...
Mayo, Mass General among health systems investing in virtual care
Below is a list of investments that health systems made in virtual care startups, programs and initiatives in October:. Boston-based Mass General Brigham Ventures, the venture capital arm of Mass General Brigham, joined a $26 million investment round for virtual pediatric mental health treatment platform InStride Health. Created by two Harvard-trained clinicians, InStride Health offers pediatric patients struggling with mental health issues individual and group therapy, coaching and medication management.
