secretatlanta.co
Get Into The Holiday Spirit At The Return Of Atlanta’s Adored Festival Of Trees
If you’re favorite part of the holidays are the decorations, then we may have found the perfect event for you. The Festival of Trees is a special eight-day event that’s jam-packed with Christmas spirit, featuring an awesome array of entertainment for the whole family. Step into an actual...
Atlanta News
Family Free Day at Children's Museum of Atlanta
Families are invited to enjoy an interactive day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta free of charge. Families must register in advance for Session A or B. Walk-up tickets are not available. Registration can be completed here beginning Nov. 8.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Atlanta 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Atlanta this year? This post covers Christmas Atlanta 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Atlanta, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Thrillist
13 Completely Free Things to Do in Atlanta
It’s hard to argue with the age-old saying that the best things in life are free. The world can get pretty expensive at times, and whether you’re financially down on your luck or just not in the mood to go out and spend all of your hard-earned money, we understand. That’s why we’ve put together a list of Atlanta’s more cost-efficient moves. From free admission days at some of the city’s most important attractions and public hangout spots to recurring weekly events and major festivals, here are 13 completely free but totally fun things to do in Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy Delicious Dishes And Even Better Drinks During This Pop-Up Fish Fry At Aria Atlanta
Aria Atlanta is just one of the top tier restaurants Atlanta has the pleasure of being able to visit. Typically a restaurant that’s visited for it’s ambiance and more decadent dishes, Aria is planning to lure patrons in this Thursday to enjoy a fish fry pop-up! Chef Klaskala...
scoopotp.com
Selfie Studio Opens at Cumberland Mall
On Nov. 1, Cumberland Mall will celebrate the opening of a new experience titled “The Selfie Studio.” The Selfie Studio is family-friendly, free to the public and exclusively at Cumberland Mall until Nov. 14. The Selfie Studio at Cumberland Mall is a great place for visitors to take...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gigantic Multi Family Yard Sale Thursday thru Saturday November 3rd
Gigantic Multi Family Yard Sale Thursday thru Saturday November 3rd, 4th & 5th 8a.m until. Furniture, Christmas décor and household items. 3091 Stanton Rd. Conyers, Ga.
Talking With Tami
My Style: Pink Disco Sequins Top, Skort And Dance Blazer
Last night I went for some shimmer and shine as I hosted the pink carpet for a movie premiere for It Ain’t Over held at the Fox Theater in downtown Atlanta! The film was produced by Bishop William L. Sheals who is also the Senior Pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church. Boy we had a time last night lol! I got to meet so many wonderful people and the faith-based movie is really good! Atlanta native and comedian George Wallace and radio personality Ryan Cameron were the MC’s and there was also a mini concert with soulful groups like, Sounds Of Blackness! This month is all about Breast Cancer Awareness. It Ain’t Over is the story of the hope of survival for two athletic teenagers, one male, one female, stricken with this insidious disease. This emotional story deals with the complex realities of death and the fragility of life.
What Now Atlanta
City’s First Teriyaki Madness Opens November 1
Local resident Gonzalo de Aristegui is behind the new Seattle-style Teriyaki shop with plans to open a location in Sandy Springs and Decatur next.
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta
So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
macaronikid.com
A Note from Kimberly
Halloween has definitely gotten off to a big start. Let’s have some family fun with it. October is really giving us good quality time and fun moments. I want you to stay in the know and make some suggestions for Halloween and Pumpkin Patches. Here are some fun suggestions that I recommend.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
If you’ve got entertainment on the brain, don’t worry; you’re not alone! Good news — there’s a great mix of shows you can choose from this week. Bad news — it’s going to be a hard decision to choose which performance you’ll make it to!
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Start off the week with spooky Halloween plans, and end it with a rockin' benefit concert. Or, how about a taste of Kennesaw and a complete immersion into Native American culture? We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Contemporary Hosts New Worlds: Georgia Women To Watch Makes Its Way To Atlanta
The latest exhibition coming to Atlanta will be honoring emerging female artists. The art scene in Atlanta has gradually and consistently become a hub for so many amazing artists. With one of the most prestigious art schools, SCAD, located in the heart of the city, it only makes sense that we honor the work of this amazing artists.
thelaniertimes.com
New Medical Plaza Opens in Buford
The new Medical Plaza in Buford, had its grand opening on Saturday September 24, 2022. The NGPG Family Medical had asked the Lanier Football and Cheer program to stop by and hang out with the children and families. The company had their grand opening with their workers and families. Lanier athletes were asked to be there at 11 am to socialize and play games with kids. Two of the cheerleaders commented on their experience being at the opening.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Celebration of Native American history and culture returns to Stone Mountain Park
More than a century ago, various Native American groups began efforts to get state and federal officials to set aside a period—sometimes as little as one day—to recognize the cultures and contributions of “First Americans.” In 1915, Arthur C. Parker, director of the Museum of Arts and Science in Rochester, New York, and a member of the Seneca tribe, tried to get the Boy Scouts of American to support such a recognition, according to the Library of Congress and affiliated federal institutions. That same year, Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfoot tribe, rode state to state on horseback seeking support for such a recognition at the federal level, the Library of Congress narrative reports.
Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office holding 2nd Thanksgiving giveaway
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will hold their 2nd annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Nov. 10....
secretatlanta.co
Experience The Ultimate Self-Care And Relaxation At This Gorgeous Spa
With the holidays right around the corner in can be hard to fin time to carve out for yourself. Whether you’re looking to recharge or just have the freedom to do nothing, it’s important that you take time for yourself. Aviary Beauty & Wellness Summerhill is the perfect place to unwind and have full self-care / pampering day.
AccessAtlanta
One of Esquire’s ‘Best Gay Bars’ has an unmarked entrance behind an Atlanta Chipotle
Atlanta is rich with pride. LGBTQ+ culture thrives in the city year-round, with annual events like Black Gay Pride and Atlanta Pride, installations like the iconic Rainbow Crosswalk, and diverse neighborhoods filled with bars and restaurants from Mary’s to Blake’s On The Park. It’s a place where you can show your pride at any time.
