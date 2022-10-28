Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Swope Art Museum set to host fundraising event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A local museum in Terre Haute is giving people the chance to add to their art collection. The Swope Art Museum will be hosting a fundraising event on the third floor, this Saturday November 5. ‘The Dig Deal’ event will consist of over 100 pieces of art donated by local community members. Each piece will start at $99 and as the night progresses pieces not purchased will drop in price until everything is sold.
1027wbow.com
Update on early voting totals as Vigo County opens additional voting sites
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With Election Day a week away, counties around the Wabash Valley have had varying returns on early voter turnout. In Vigo County, 7,387 ballots have been cast so far, according to the Every Vote Vigo County website, which is updated by the clerk’s office daily. About 80% of votes have been in-person so far.
1027wbow.com
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A multi-vehicle accident shut down Wabash Ave. for a time on Wednesday morning. According to Vigo County Dispatch, five cars were involved in the accident. Dispatch also said the road was closed for over an hour but has since reopened. This is a developing...
1027wbow.com
Nightshift nurses appreciated by WGU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A university wants workers who do the nightshift to know how much they’re appreciated. Today, WGU Indiana delivered kits for night shift nurses and staff at area hospitals. The kits are filled with items like hot chocolate, snacks, granola bars, lip balm, and...
1027wbow.com
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.
Comments / 0