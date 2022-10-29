ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 5

Fahrthound
3d ago

A trailer to carry all that stuff. Don’t forget a drill press, chainsaw, movie projector, curling iron, bird cage, toilet plunger, butter churn, …….

Reply
2
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween

It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserter for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season

DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Truck crash in Colorado's mountains highlights risk of new drivers

Brennan Burney had a Commercial Learner's Permit for 8 days when his trailer hauling construction equipment hit another vehicle on Monarch Pass and killed a woman. When an inexperienced driver of a truck hauling heavy construction equipment killed a woman in Gunnison County last year, he unwittingly highlighted a problem within a federal system designed to root out potentially dangerous drivers.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications open up Tuesday to get help paying your winter heating costs. 11 News spoke with LEAP, Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools from November to April.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Innovative Water Technologies now bears the title of Grand Prize Winner, after the Colorado Chamber of Commerce voted the company's SunSpring water filtration system the 'Coolest Thing Made in Colorado.' The company, based out of Rocky Ford, has installed water filtration systems in 38 countries, producing over 100 billion liters The post Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy