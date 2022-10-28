Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney praises Nancy Pelosi as a 'tremendous leader,' warns against electing a GOP majority
During an interview on Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and spoke against the idea of certain Republicans winning in the midterms.
Hillary Clinton criticises GOP for touting crime as top issue but not being ‘bothered’ by Paul Pelosi attack
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.Mr Pelosi was taken to hospital on Friday after being assaulted with a hammer by a man who broke into the family’s house in San Francisco in what authorities have described as “a suicide mission” by the attacker.In an interview with MSNBC, Ms Clinton lashed out at the Republicans over their failure to decry the attack while making crime an election issue for the upcoming midterm polls.“This midterm election we’ve seen a lot of ads by Republicans running for everything touting crime. Crime...
Republicans won't touch your Medicare benefits. But insolvency looms without changes.
If Republicans gain control of House and Senate in midterms, there's little evidence they will cut Medicare or Social Security, like Democrats claim.
Hochul 'lying' about blue-state crime wave, 'gaslighting' public, Caldwell says
Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell lost his brother to Chicago's gun violence, and called out New York Governor Kathleen Hochul for gaslighting the public.
