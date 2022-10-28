Read full article on original website
Related
Media belatedly acknowledge GOP surge, including among conservatives they dismissed
The mainstream media has been reluctant to acknowledge the anticipated 'red wave' sweeping next week's midterm elections, but lately are changing their tune.
Republicans won't touch your Medicare benefits. But insolvency looms without changes.
If Republicans gain control of House and Senate in midterms, there's little evidence they will cut Medicare or Social Security, like Democrats claim.
Hillary Clinton criticises GOP for touting crime as top issue but not being ‘bothered’ by Paul Pelosi attack
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.Mr Pelosi was taken to hospital on Friday after being assaulted with a hammer by a man who broke into the family’s house in San Francisco in what authorities have described as “a suicide mission” by the attacker.In an interview with MSNBC, Ms Clinton lashed out at the Republicans over their failure to decry the attack while making crime an election issue for the upcoming midterm polls.“This midterm election we’ve seen a lot of ads by Republicans running for everything touting crime. Crime...
Florida judges up for retention are the part of the ballot you might be tempted to skip
It's vitally important that you don't.
Comments / 0