Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
lonelyplanet.com
The best time to visit South Carolina
Mild winter temperatures make beach walks a delight even in the low season © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina is famous for the southern-charm-filled cities of Charleston and Beaufort, sparkling sea islands with Gullah heritage, and the up-and-coming capital city of Columbia. When planning a visit, there’s no...
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
country1037fm.com
Tequila Tasting At Myrtle Beach South Carolina Favorite Spot
I just saw that Saturday, November 5th, Roca Roja Cantina, a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina favorite, is hosting a tequila tasting at 6 p.m. Admission is $35 in advance or $45 at the door. With admission, customers will sample some of the finest tequilas along with finger foods. Plus, the upstairs is already decorated for Christmas! You can enjoy a Jazz band and festivities for the upcoming season. We’ve visited a bunch of restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area over the years. However, Roca Roja Cantina near North Myrtle Beach is one of our top picks for Mexican food.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
restaurantdive.com
Franchise spotlight: 810 Billiards & Bowling creates upscale eatertainment
Editorial note: This article is part of an ongoing franchise series, which highlights brands that are new to or aggressively expanding via franchising. Is your restaurant starting to franchise? Email us at [email protected]. When Michael Siniscalchi, CEO of 810 Billiards & Bowling, encountered a run down bowling center on...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school marching bands finish season with state competition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - High School marching bands from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee joined 13 other schools over the weekend in Columbia for the class 4-a marching band state finals. North Myrtle Beach, High School, St. James High School and West Florence High School traveled to complete after...
WYFF4.com
Results from high school championship marching competition
High school bands across South Carolina competed in two marching competitions this weekend. The two competitions that took place Saturday were the 1A 3A State Championship competition which was held at Westwood High School and the 2A 4A State Championship was held at Spring Valley High School. During the competitions,...
crbjbizwire.com
The South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation works with funders to provide a free play zone
A former tennis court at Cedar Springs Academy (CSA) on the campus of the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind has been repaved and repurposed into a free play zone. “Students at CSA face additional challenges, such as limited mobility,” said Sam Hook, Executive Director of the...
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
FOX Carolina
Military appreciation week discounts, specials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Dr. Jim Chow to Receive Columbia World Affairs Council 2022 Global Vision Award
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia World Affairs Council is pleased to announce Dr. Jim Chow as the 2022 Global Vision Award recipient. Dr. Chow – Senior Partner at Columbia Skin Clinic and Retired Brigadier General in the United States Air Force – will be honored at a black-tie gala at the Columbia Marriott on.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
myhorrynews.com
Green Sea Floyds football coach Joey Price resigns
Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons. Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
coladaily.com
Ridge View's athletics director issues statement regarding ineligible players
A season that showed so much promise for Ridge View football is ending the same week that the South Carolina High School League playoffs begin. The SCHSL appellate panel voted 6-0 Monday morning to uphold a ruling from last week that Ridge View used three ineligible players during the season.
WMBF
The Chants are gearing up for one of the anticipated games of the season!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s getting to the last stretch of football season and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are prepping for one of their biggest games of the season. Thursday at 7:45pm, the Chants are taking on their newly grown rival App State!. Everyone is asked to arrive...
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Even in South Carolina, poll workers are 'on alert' for the midterms
On a drippy Wednesday morning, the third day of early voting in South Carolina’s 2022 midterm elections, Christina Thompson swears in Charles Peterkin and Derek Montrose on Marlboro Street in Bennettsville. The men will be poll managers on Election Day, the ones in charge of keeping order at their...
wtoc.com
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Manfield Energy, a major provider of fuel delivery, has issued a warning saying that there is a diesel fuel shortage coming in the Southeastern US- South Carolina and Georgia included. The official supply alert issued by Mansfield Energy states “Poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low...
Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health leaders say cases of the flu and other respiratory diseases are currently surging higher than normal. During a Tuesday briefing, leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said this year’s flu season is peaking much earlier than in years past. In fact, they said […]
Comments / 0