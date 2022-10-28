ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

The best time to visit South Carolina

Mild winter temperatures make beach walks a delight even in the low season © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina is famous for the southern-charm-filled cities of Charleston and Beaufort, sparkling sea islands with Gullah heritage, and the up-and-coming capital city of Columbia. When planning a visit, there’s no...
Tequila Tasting At Myrtle Beach South Carolina Favorite Spot

I just saw that Saturday, November 5th, Roca Roja Cantina, a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina favorite, is hosting a tequila tasting at 6 p.m. Admission is $35 in advance or $45 at the door. With admission, customers will sample some of the finest tequilas along with finger foods. Plus, the upstairs is already decorated for Christmas! You can enjoy a Jazz band and festivities for the upcoming season. We’ve visited a bunch of restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area over the years. However, Roca Roja Cantina near North Myrtle Beach is one of our top picks for Mexican food.
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
Results from high school championship marching competition

High school bands across South Carolina competed in two marching competitions this weekend. The two competitions that took place Saturday were the 1A 3A State Championship competition which was held at Westwood High School and the 2A 4A State Championship was held at Spring Valley High School. During the competitions,...
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
Military appreciation week discounts, specials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds football coach Joey Price resigns

Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons. Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
Even in South Carolina, poll workers are 'on alert' for the midterms

On a drippy Wednesday morning, the third day of early voting in South Carolina’s 2022 midterm elections, Christina Thompson swears in Charles Peterkin and Derek Montrose on Marlboro Street in Bennettsville. The men will be poll managers on Election Day, the ones in charge of keeping order at their...
Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health leaders say cases of the flu and other respiratory diseases are currently surging higher than normal. During a Tuesday briefing, leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said this year’s flu season is peaking much earlier than in years past. In fact, they said […]
