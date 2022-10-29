Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Related
Liberty News
Harris, Freece Sweep CCSA Weekly Honors
Following a strong weekend at FIU, Liberty juniors Chloe Harris and Maddie Freece have earned Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) weekly honors. Freece was named CCSA Women’s Diver of the Week for the second time this season, while Harris was tabbed CCSA Women’s Swimmer of the Week. This...
Liberty News
Liberty Baseball Unveils 2023 Schedule
The Liberty Flames baseball team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. Liberty will open the 2023 season in Hattiesburg, Miss., with a three-game series against 2022 NCAA Super Regional participant Southern Miss., Feb. 17-19. The series is part of a seven-game road trip to open the season for the Flames. Liberty will also travel to Duke on Feb. 24 and play a three-game series at Winthrop, Feb. 24-26, as part of the road swing.
Liberty News
Liberty Moves Back Into Top 25 Polls at No. 23
A historic win over BYU and a 7-1 start to 2022 has moved the Flames back into the national top 25 rankings for the first time since 2020. Liberty, who is coming off a bye weekend, is ranked No. 23 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA Coaches poll this week.
Liberty News
No. 1 Seed Liberty Moves into ASUN Title Game with 3-1 Win over No. 5 Seed EKU
The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames advanced to the ASUN title game with a 3-1 victory over the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Trailing 1-0 early, Liberty struck back with two goals right before halftime and then added another in the second half for the 3-1 win to move into the ASUN final for the second time in three seasons.
Liberty News
DIII Flames stretch winning streak to 7 by sweeping visiting Yellow Jackets
Liberty University’s College Hockey Federation (CHF) Division III men’s hockey team extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 4-0 at the LaHaye Ice Center by sweeping its series against ACCHL rival Georgia Tech. The Flames overcame a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory on Friday night before winning Saturday afternoon’s rematch, 2-1.
Liberty News
Men’s volleyball A and B teams mix it up well indoors during debut at Virginia Tech
Liberty University’s men’s indoor volleyball team opened its fall season at an Eastern Collegiate Volleyball Association (ECVA) tournament hosted by Virginia Tech, with the Flames’ A and B teams competing in the 11-team event against three Virginia Tech teams and two alumni squads, among others. The Flames’...
Liberty News
Mitrevski Scores Twice, as Liberty Closes Season with 2-2 tie at Queens
Midfielder Marko Mitrevski scored both Liberty goals as the Flames tied the Queens Royals 2-2 in an ASUN match and the final game of the season for both teams, Tuesday evening at the Queens Sports Complex. In his final game in a Liberty uniform, Mitrevski netted his fourth and fifth...
Liberty News
Archaeology, restoration work at Liberty-owned properties reveal clues to 18th century life
The ongoing work by Liberty University’s Department of History at two sites in the historic community of New London just a few miles from campus has led to deeper discoveries about the town that dates to the 18th century. Led by Director of Public History Initiatives Donna Davis Donald, Liberty’s history students have studied multiple sites and analyzed artifacts for seven years now.
Comments / 0