Carscoops
2023 Kia Sorento Arrives With More Standard Equipment And Slightly Higher Prices
The Kia Telluride got a facelift for 2023, but the company hasn’t forgotten about its other three-row crossover. Quite the opposite as the automaker has announced a handful of updates for the 2023 Sorento. The entry-level Sorento LX starts at $29,990 and this is a slight increase of $400....
New Toyota GR86 Coming With Turbo And Hybrid Engines
The Toyota GR86 is a wonderful little sports car, with well-balanced handling and a taut chassis, something that the brand previously said would be ruined by adding a turbocharger. The current, second-generation model, arrived without forced induction, but according to reports out of Japan, the third-generation model will be turbocharged.
insideevs.com
The Velotric Nomad 1 Is A Fat-Tire, Go-Anywhere E-Bike
Velotric is a new player in the world of cycling, having just opened its doors in 2021. However, the company is making waves in the e-bike scene, thanks to its value-packed bikes. Now on its second model, the brand's first model was a huge success, thanks to its practicality and attractive $1,199 USD price tag. If the Discovery 1 was aimed at casual e-bikers looking for a dependable daily companion, the new Nomad 1 takes things a step further.
CNET
Grab a Pair of Premium MW07 Earbuds for Record-Low Price of $33
I had to triple-check that this deal was real because I had a hard time believing my eyes. Master & Dynamic makes some of the finest premium earbuds on the market, and right now you can snag a pair for just $33, a whopping $167 off the usual price. The...
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
insideevs.com
Convert Any Bike Into An E-Bike With This Affordable Conversion Kit
You could definitely say that e-bikes are the biggest evolution in the world of bicycles ever since these two-wheeled contraptions were invented. Sure, cycling tech in general has advanced leaps and bounds over the couple of centuries it's been around. However, it's with today's crop of electric bicycles that we've started to see two-wheelers in all sorts of funky shapes and sizes.
Nissan showed off a stunning vintage pickup truck powered by the electric Leaf
The electric version of the 1987 Sunny pickup is meant to show "how car enthusiasm can thrive in a future of electric vehicles."
Is the Toyota RAV4 Better Than the Hyundai Tucson?
The Toyota RAV4 is a popular small SUV. Is the RAV4 better than the Hyundai Tucson? The post Is the Toyota RAV4 Better Than the Hyundai Tucson? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Home Standby Generators From Consumer Reports' Tests
A home standby generator is a luxury, and for some people a necessity. Also known as whole-house generators or stationary generators, these units cost about $2,000 to $5,000. And the professional installation they require can set you back thousands more. Nonetheless, the peace of mind a home standby generator can...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 6R80 Transmission Has One Fatal Flaw: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias FordTeckMakuloco, has been on the case about the otherwise reliable 6R80 transmission found in the Ford F-150 that can experience a crippling flaw. In fact, Brian released a video back in April 2022 detailing the problem, which is related to the cooler lines. Now, yet another F-150 exhibiting the same problem ended up in his bay.
CNET
Early Black Friday Deal Drops Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite To Record Low Price
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful and inexpensive Galaxy tablets should be on your radar if you're in the market for an Android tablet this Black Friday season. And the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an even more attractive prospect right now because you can get as much as $140 off at Best Buy. Prices are as low as $230 for the 64GB model and $290 for the 128GB version. These are the lowest prices we've seen to date for both configurations, though the one-day sale ends tonight. Amazon is matching prices, too.
CNET
VR in a Car: Holoride Launches Today. I Tested It and Didn't Lose My Lunch
Playing VR games in the back seat of a moving car sounds like a motion-sickness disaster. And yet, the company behind Holoride has found a way to make it work, and is now selling its first VR entertainment packages to customers in Germany, with expansion to the US market planned for early next year.
Why does my car battery keep dying?
THE primary reasons that car batteries repeatedly die have been revealed. Every driver should know about this important car maintenance to get the most out of their vehicle. Knowledge is power, and if your car's power is acting up, it's time to brush up on knowledge about how to make your car battery thrive.
Slime’s New Inflation Station Is Yet Another Way to Keep Tires Full
It’s smaller, but it's still just as impressive as the last.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Dealership’s ‘Market Adjustment’ and ‘Value Selling Price’ Adds $9,000 Over MSRP
Follow along as we try to decipher what these dealership charges are for a 2023 Honda Civic. The post Honda Dealership’s ‘Market Adjustment’ and ‘Value Selling Price’ Adds $9,000 Over MSRP appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Outside Online
The Best Winter Tires for Trucks, SUVs, and Crossovers
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. If you live north of the Mason-Dixon Line, it’s time to put winter tires on your vehicle. Winter tires stay flexible in cold temperatures, wick water away from ice as you drive over it, and aggressively bite into snow, providing traction and safety when it’s cold out. Which ones are best? Through extensive testing in the worst possible conditions, I’ve found some clear winners.
LG C2 OLED TV drops to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
The C2 OLED is an astonishingly good-looking TV, and right now you can get a 42-inch C2 for just $997...
daystech.org
This sleek wireless iPhone charger is 59% off and works with iPhones 8 and newer
Deal pricing and availability topic to alter after time of publication. TL;DR: As of Oct. 30, you will get the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone(opens in a new tab) for simply $48.99 as a substitute of $119.95 — that is a 59% low cost. If you’re utilizing an...
CNET
'World's Fastest Shoes' Promise 250% Boost in Your Walking Speed
I love walking, but it has its drawbacks if I'm in a hurry. Pittsburgh startup Shift Robotics thinks it has a solution to the pesky slowness of walking: powered, wheeled smart shoes called Moonwalkers that promise a 250% increase in your walking speed. At first glance, you might think they're...
