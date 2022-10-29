Late TD lifts Wylie past Amarillo Palo Duro

AMARILLO − The Palo Duro Dons entered Friday night's game against Wylie in second to last place in District 2-5A Division II.

Wylie, on the other hand, was leading the district. Wylie was playing to move one step closer to clinching the district title while the outcome didn't matter for Palo Duro as far as the playoff race was concerned.

In that sense, Wylie was favored to get the win. However, the Dons put together what may have been their best performance of the season and looked primed to win it thanks to grit and some excellent plays.

Then Wylie shattered the Dons' hearts.

With 33 seconds left in the game and down three-points, Wylie quarterback K.J. Long hit Ryan Price for a 5-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 27-24. The Dons were unable to make a miraculous play after that as Wylie got the win to move to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in district.

That sets up a showdown with crosstown rival Cooper for district title. Wylie can win it outright or slip into a tie.

The Bulldogs have yet to beat the Cougars in the short-lived series.

PD is 2-7 overall and 1-2 in district play.

Again, whether the Dons won or lost never had any impact on their playoff hopes. As long as they beat Plainview next week, they'll be in the postseason for the first time since 2014.

For the Bulldogs, it was yet another close contest in a season full of them. Wylie coach Clay Martin complimented the way the Dons played while expressing satisfaction that his team pulled out the victory.

"It was just a great game," Martin said. "(Palo Duro) does a great job and are very well coached. It was just a really good football game and I'm proud of us for overcoming some things throughout the game and overcoming a little adversity. I was proud we got out of here with a victory."

Early on, it looked like Wylie might run away with it. The Bulldogs moved down the field with ease on their first possession, culminating in a 1-yard scoring run by Malachi Daniels midway through the quarter. The Palo Duro defense clamped down, however, holding them scoreless the rest of the half.

The Don offense had its troubles early on, but came through in the clutch as Kameron Brown punched it in from 4 yards out with 15 seconds to go until halftime to tie it at 7.

The scoring picked up in the second half. A 39-yard field goal by Jacob Jimenez put PD up 10-7 with 4:02 left in the third, but Wylie responded 33 seconds later when Long connected with Braden Regala for a 34-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-10.

Brown only needed 1:40 to answer with a 64-yard touchdown run to put the Dons up 17-14.

He finished with 162 rushing yards, two touchdowns and a blocked extra point.

Just 46 seconds into the final quarter, Long tossed a TD pass to Harrison Heighten from 13 yards out to put Wylie up 21-17. Later, though, PD quarterback Avery Randle orchestrated a magical drive in which he completed difficult throw after difficult throw. He eventually threw a 13-yard touchdown pass of his own to Charlie Love Jr. to make it 24-21 Dons and get the home crowd roaring.

The roar was silenced by Long and Price as they went on to score the game-winner and Randle's final Hail Mary pass was intercepted with no time left on the clock.

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

Wylie 27, Amarillo Palo Duro 24

Wylie 7 0 7 13 − 27 Palo Duro 0 7 10 7 − 24

FIRST QUARTER

WYL − Malachi Daniels 1 run (Liam Cisneros kick), 7:17

SECOND QUARTER

PD − Kameron Brown 4 run (Jacob Jimennez kick), 0:15

THIRD QUARTER

PD − Jacob Jimenez 39 FG, 4:02

WYL − Braden Regala 34 pass from K.J. Long (Cisneros kick), 3:29

PD − Brown 64 run (Jimenez kick), 1:49

FOURTH QUARTER

WYL − Harrison Heighten 13 pass from Long (Cisneros kick), 11:14

PD − Charlie Love Jr. 13 from Avery Randle (Jimenez kick), 4:09

WYL − Ryan Price 5 pass from Long (kick blocked), 0:33

TEAM STATISTICS

Categories WYL PD First downs 14 15 Rushes-Yards 38-165 38-192 Passing 104 193 Comp-Att-Int 6-12-1 13-22-1 Punts 2-29.0 2-17.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1 Penalties-Yards 3-35 6-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Wylie, Landry Carlton 11-22, Kadin Long 4-29, Malachi Daniels 14-50, Julius Laine 9-64. Palo Duro, Kameron Brown 24-162, Charlie Love Jr. 1-(-4), Avery Randle 9-36, Jereth Estrada 4-(-2).

PASSING: Wylie, Kadin Long 6-12-1−104. Palo Duro, Avery Randle 13-22-1−193.

RECEIVING: Wylie, Braden Regala 5-86, Harrison Heighten 1-13, Ryan Price 1-5. Palo Duro, Jereth Estrada 1-9, Keterize Dean-Oliver 2-14, Kameron Brown 5-73, Donovan Reyes 1-4, Charlie Love Jr. 5-95.

RECORDS: Wylie 6-3, 4-0; Amarillo Palo Duro 2-7, 1-3.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Late TD lifts Wylie past Amarillo Palo Duro