LIST: The strangest animals found in Alabama
There are some truly strange creatures walking among us in Alabama.
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to move your clocks back an hour. The time will change on Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. It’s happening in Alabama even though Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law in 2021 to make Daylight Saving Time year-round. To explain that and more, WKRG News 5 has […]
Schools report, tornado count, Dooley: Down in Alabama
More signs are showing that Alabama’s schoolkids weathered the pandemic from an academic standpoint relatively well. Survey teams are out examining the damage from Saturday’s severe weather. Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on...
Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado
For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wtvy.com
Inflation/economy top issue for Ala. voters in exclusive new Gray TV/AL Daily News poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new exclusive poll of Alabama voters show the inflation and economy are the top issue motivating their decision-making a week away from Election Day. The new Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll conducted by Cygnal of 616 likely primary voters shows a combination of inflation and...
WAAY-TV
Powerball jackpot now 2nd-largest in lottery history; Alabamians cross state lines for shot at $1.2B
The Powerball jackpot swelled to $1.2 billion after no one won the whole pot Monday. Two shops in Ardmore did sell a winning ticket worth $50,000. That means the winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The $50,000 tickets were sold at True Discount and...
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
Alabama Kids Are Snorting Their Halloween Candy
I have lived in Alabama since 1988 and I never dreamed these problems would show up in Dixieland. Halloween candy tainted with fentanyl was a real threat across the USA. Drug cartels were reportedly trying to inject the deadly drug into candy coming across the border. Why? Who really knows?
wtvy.com
Health officials warn of RSV uptick in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a virus that circulates year round and typically, this time of year is when health officials expect it to peak. We’re talking about Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV. Right now, Alabama healthcare workers are seeing a surge of patients with the Flu and RSV.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama experiencing early start to flu season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is off to a fast start in Central Alabama. The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows significant flu activity across the entire state. Physicians say it's been quite a start to the flu season. "It's a little bit earlier than...
alreporter.com
Education scorecard shows how Alabama districts held up during pandemic
Alabama education leaders were celebrating last week as the state jumped up the rankings in NAEP scoring, not because the state’s scores improved, but because so many other states fell behind due to the pandemic. A new report dubbed the “Education Recovery Scorecard,” produced by research teams at Harvard...
wtvy.com
Henry County trains around 100 poll workers ahead of Election Day
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The countdown to Alabama’s midterm election is on. Around 100 Henry County poll workers received training to ensure they’re aware of their duties and know how to execute them properly next Tuesday. “There’s a lot of questions nationwide about elections,” expresses David Money, Henry...
wtvy.com
Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
wtvy.com
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
The Daily South
Does It Snow In Alabama?
Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
Auburn Plainsman
Three prominent Alabama elections to know before Election Day
Several prominent races are underway in Alabama, including a race for governor, senator and third congressional district. Here is what you need to know about the candidates involved in these races. On Nov. 8, three candidates will be up for election for governor: incumbent Kay Ivey (R), Yolanda Flowers (D),...
These are some of Alabama’s most haunted locations
Whether you're near Mobile Bay or taking in the sights of the Rocket City, there's a ghost story for each and every corner of Alabama.
Halloween weekend weather: Tornadoes spotted along Gulf Coast
A storm system that moved through the Gulf Coast on Saturday triggered numerous Tornado Warnings for Mississippi and Alabama with storm spotters reporting damage to homes and trees in the southern parts of the two states.
wtvy.com
Trick or Treating begins!
An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. News 4 coverage of Halloween festivities. Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?. Updated: 8 hours ago. A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of...
