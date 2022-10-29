Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he returned on the season premiere of WWE Raw. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and on October 10th, he made his way back to the red brand to attack then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley. After delivering multiple F5’s, Lesnar locked in the Kimura. Because of the damage to his arm, Lashley was unable to apply the Hurt Lock during his United States Championship match with Seth Rollins, and he was defeated following multiple Stomps.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO