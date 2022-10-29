Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
tjrwrestling.net
“If They Touch, The Fight Is Off” – Triple H Makes Huge Crown Jewel Declaration On WWE Raw
Triple H made a rare appearance on WWE Raw and set down a huge stipulation for one of the bouts at WWE Crown Jewel!. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at each other’s throats since Lesnar made his return to the red brand on October 10th. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match, but on WWE Raw’s season premiere, he made an emphatic statement when he attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Is Not A Fan Of Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title Run
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his return back a couple of years ago. The leader of The Bloodline continues to dominate on Friday Night Smackdown and even on Monday Night RAW, whenever he makes an appearance there. Even Bret Hart has issues with Reigns’ title run.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
stillrealtous.com
Returning WWE Superstar Reportedly Signs New Contract
The new WWE regime has been bringing former Superstars back on a regular basis over the last few months, and Emma made her big return to the company during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Emma made her first appearance on WWE programming in five years when she...
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How An Angry Woman Smacked $2,000 Out Of His Hand And It Led To Him Turning Down A $40 Million Deal With Reebok
Shaquille O'Neal explained the amazing story behind why he turned down a $40 million Reebok deal.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
wrestleview.com
WWE Halloween Raw Episode Preview: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more!
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tonight’s episode which is being billed as a Halloween episode, as of this writing, will feature the following:
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Confronts Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley On WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he returned on the season premiere of WWE Raw. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and on October 10th, he made his way back to the red brand to attack then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley. After delivering multiple F5’s, Lesnar locked in the Kimura. Because of the damage to his arm, Lashley was unable to apply the Hurt Lock during his United States Championship match with Seth Rollins, and he was defeated following multiple Stomps.
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Vince McMahon Yelled At Him Over Top-Rope Moonsault
As one of the most celebrated performers of all time, Kurt Angle developed a diverse arsenal for use in his matches. Encompassing the various styles of wrestling, the Olympic gold medalist relied on an Olympic slam and an Ankle Lock for his signature moves. As for the rest of his moveset, this ranged from German suplexes to Moonsaults to technical holds.
stillrealtous.com
Kurt Angle Names Former WWE Star Who Should Have Been A 5 Time World Champion
Kurt Angle is certainly no stranger to championship gold as he’s won numerous world championships throughout his career as well as a number of other titles as well. However, some wrestlers go their whole career without ever winning a world title. During his time with WWE, Claudio Castagnoli was...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be the go-home show for Crown Jewel, and some big names are confirmed for Raw such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Fightful Select is reporting that a Halloween party complete with costumes is set for tonight’s show. One idea pitched had Matt Riddle dressing up as Ezekiel. Elias, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss and R-Truth are set to be at the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE To Celebrate Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns, Johnny Gargano Pitches Investigative Series
WWE.com announced today that the company will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins’ debuts. They debuted as part of The Shield back on November 18, 2012. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE celebrates a decade of Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin”...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On CM Punk Never Wrestling Again
Fans waited 7 years for CM Punk to return to wrestling and it finally happened last year when he joined AEW. However, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Punk’s future following the physical altercation he got into with The Elite at All Out in September. It’s been...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Reportedly Backstage At Recent WWE Event
Fans have seen a number of wrestlers return to WWE programming over the last few months, but there are still a lot of questions regarding Sasha Banks and her possible future with the company. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Sasha Banks was backstage as a guest at the recent...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Names WWE Stars Capable Of 5-Star Matches
One of the most prestigious achievements in professional wrestling is performing in a five-star match. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer instilled a rating system that designates stars to matches from major promotions around the world, beginning in the 1980s. WWE has unlocked the achievement on 16 occasions. Former Universal Champion...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Releases 5 NXT Stars
After years of mass releases WWE has seemingly been in recruitment mode as of late, now it’s being reported that five NXT stars have been released from the company. According to PWInsider.com the following names are no longer with the company:. -Bodhi Hayward. -Sloane Jacobs. -Erica Yan. -Damaris Griffin.
Comments / 0