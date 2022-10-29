Read full article on original website
Related
Ledger Independent
Magistrates, commissioners Chose Fleming County for shoes
The Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association, headquartered in Frankfort, will deliver more than 750 pairs of new shoes to Fleming County Schools on Nov. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. The shoes will be unloaded at Flemingsburg Elementary School and were donated by elected magistrates and commissioners from all over the...
Ledger Independent
Dogs of the Week
Claudia is a loveable, shy girl with a beautiful smile who is hoping for her forever family. She’s 2 years old and 48 pounds. She came into the Mason County Animal Shelter as a stray and is already spayed. Claudia loves naptime and cuddles. She needs a home that can exercise her physically and mentally. She is strong and should have an owner who can handle her when she gets distracted on walks. Claudia is available for adoption, foster or rescue.
Ledger Independent
‘I thank everyone who has supported me’
SARDINIA, Ohio — As a young boy, James “Jim” Lewis, Jr. always had a strong desire to work in law enforcement, a career path inspired by his grandfather, Arthur Lewis, who worked in law enforcement. After more than 40 years of working in law enforcement in Brown...
Comments / 0