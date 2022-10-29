Claudia is a loveable, shy girl with a beautiful smile who is hoping for her forever family. She’s 2 years old and 48 pounds. She came into the Mason County Animal Shelter as a stray and is already spayed. Claudia loves naptime and cuddles. She needs a home that can exercise her physically and mentally. She is strong and should have an owner who can handle her when she gets distracted on walks. Claudia is available for adoption, foster or rescue.

MASON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO