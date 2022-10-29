Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
NDSU's Cody Mauch Discusses The Offense Finding Its Groove On The Field
NDSU offensive lineman Cody Mauch joined Big Game James McCarty to talk some Bison Football. They discussed the 24-7 victory over Illinois State, the offensive starting to click on all cylinders, and previewed this weekends matchup at Western Illinois.
wdayradionow.com
MSUM Dragons MBB Ranked No. 21 In The NABC Preseason Poll
The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has announced the preseason 2022-23 NCAA II men’s basketball poll. The Dragons are ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll. Last season MSUM finished with a 19-12 record, including being NSIC Tournament champions and clinching a berth in the NCAA National Tournament. The preseason poll finds four NSIC teams in the Top 25 with a pair of schools receiving votes. Minnesota Duluth enters the season ranked No. 7, Augustana comes in at No. 18, the Dragons are No. 21, and Upper Iowa is ranked No. 22. Both Northern State and Wayne State received Top 25 votes in the preseason poll.
wdayradionow.com
Village Green Golf Course closing after Friday
(Moorhead, MN) -- You still have a few days to hit the golf course and get a round in, you just have to head into Moorhead. Village Green Golf Course will stay open through this coming Friday, according to Golf Pro Russ Nelson. Much of the other courses in the...
wdayradionow.com
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
wdayradionow.com
Record Heat But Cooler Temps On The Way
A record set in 1978 here in Fargo is in jeopardy for Wednesday 11/2/2022. In fact record temperatures are expected throughout the portions of the Dakotas into the central US. The record high in Fargo is 73, and temperatures will come close to tie it. Assuming we see more sun then expected that record could be broken. Im calling for partly cloudy skies but increasing clouds through the day with a stiff south wind between 15-30 mph and gusting higher at times. Wednesday will likely be our last 70 degree day as chillier air will flood in to end our week and into next week. Through the remainder of the first week of November temperatures will slide down into the 40s with a few lower 50's. The only chance for some showers and even a couple snow showers comes later into the day Thursday into Friday morning as two waves of energy dance around Fargo, heading just south, north, and east of the F/M area but a few showers will remain possible.
wdayradionow.com
Highway patrol identifies Breckenridge man killed in Richland County crash
(Wyndmere, ND) -- A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been identified after a fatal crash in Richland County over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that just after 2 p.m. Saturday a car slammed into a motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Troy Green near the intersection of Highways 13 and 18 in Wyndmere.
wdayradionow.com
Crews battle grass fire near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro, ND) -- A grass fire near Hillsboro is out. The blaze broke out Friday along I-29, just north of Hillsboro between mile marker 107 and 108. Multiple crews responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported from the fire. Damage estimates are pending.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo factory killings suspect wants trial
(Fargo, ND) -- A man charged in the deadly shooting of two co-workers and their unborn child at a Fargo factory wants to move forward with a trial. Anthony Reese Jr. pulled back on his plan to enter guilty pleas to three counts of murder, opting instead to go ahead with a trial. Reese made the announce while appearing in court Monday.
wdayradionow.com
Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
wdayradionow.com
Churches United aims to raise $500K to avoid having to face "really difficult decisions"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead-based non-profit social services agency Churches United is launching a $500 thousand fundraising campaign. "I am so grateful every day for the generosity of our community. I know that our community understands the need and I believe that our community will support us so that we can continue to serve," said Sue Koesterman, the agency's CEO.
wdayradionow.com
Bomb Squad responds to Cass County Jail after arrest
(Fargo, ND) -- A man who was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Clay County Sunday now faces another felony charge after the Red River Valley Bomb Squad was called to Cass County Jail. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio 66-year-old Leonard Budrea Jr. was taken into custody...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police Chief sounds alarm on deadly fentanyl pills: "they're killing a lot of people"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Ziboslki is talking about deadly Fentanyl pills out on the streets, and where they're coming from. "So, it's from China, through Mexico where they are pressed into these fake pill forms, and then they are brought overland for the most part into the U.S. Now they can also come in via the mail," said Zibolski.
wdayradionow.com
Business people who work in downtown Fargo express support for temporary toilet pilot program
(Fargo, ND) -- Some business people who work in downtown Fargo are generally supportive of the plan by the city to set up temporary toilets downtown. "I think it's absolutely awesome. There is unfortunately not enough public restrooms in the downtown area. We've seen that ourselves," said Brenda Radloff, the store manager at the the women's clothing retailer The Nines Fargo.
wdayradionow.com
Essentia Health shares Halloween safety tips
(Fargo, ND) -- For the first time since 2019, COVID-19 isn’t expected to significantly alter trick-or-treating this year. But, medical experts caution, there are still spooky considerations to keep in mind when celebrating Halloween. Essentia Health in Fargo is sharing safety tips to follow, courtesy of the American Academy...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police Lieutenant says new substation will "up our presence" in the downtown area
(Fargo, ND) -- The new downtown substation for the Fargo Police department is now open. "It's also going to up our presence in the downtown area. We're going to have officers here that are doing work, taking breaks, in marked squad cars and also having meetings and interactions with those in the community and so there is going to be an upped presence moving to and from this substation 24 seven," said Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.
Comments / 0