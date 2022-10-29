Read full article on original website
Related
wdnonline.com
Weatherford sports
Brooklyn Floyd runs during the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Jaden Bradley competes during the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Ava Foster runs during the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Edmond...
wdnonline.com
4A Playoff bracket still not decided
Only one thing is for certain in District 4A-1 — Weatherford has clinched a playoff spot. Where the Eagles fall in that chaotic mess, just one game will decide it — Chickasha at Cache Thursday night. Very simply, if Cache wins Weatherford finishes second and hosts a playoff...
Comments / 0