ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos

Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
BBC

Liverpool v Napoli: Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool

Venue: Anfield Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Defender Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate may also feature against Napoli in the Champions League. Scottish right-back Ramsey, 19, has overcome...
SB Nation

Klopp Calls for Liverpool to Be “Incredibly Brave” Against Napoli

With a Champions League fixture against Napoli under the lights at Anfield set for tonight, manager Jürgen Klopp has called for a show of bravery from the players following deflating back-to-back Premier League setbacks against a pair of relegations candidates. Those results, a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham in...
The Independent

Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
CBS Sports

Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte, a team going backwards from where they were in the spring

A year go. on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
BBC

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille

Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
BBC

Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
BBC

'﻿I trust my ability' - Alvarez ready to fill Haaland's shoes

J﻿ulian Alvarez believes he is trusted to lead the line at Manchester City despite having to play understudy to Erling Haaland since arriving from River Plate. T﻿he 22-year-old is likely to start his fourth consecutive Champions League game when City host Sevilla on Wednesday and is keen to add to the four goals he has already scored for the club.
BBC

La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live

Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
SB Nation

MP Calls On Premier League To Take Action Against Hillsborough Chants

Over the past two seasons, we have seen a noticeable uptick in the number of vile chants from opposition supporters, both at Anfield and when Liverpool travel to other football grounds, directed at LFC and their supporters. This includes a spike in the number of chants making light of the Hillsborough Disaster of 1989.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Conte, Lo Celso, Asensio, Kounde

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, is intent on staying at the Nou Camp club and the 25-year-old Dutch international will not listen to any offers in January. (Sport - in Spanish)

Comments / 0

Community Policy