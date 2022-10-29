Read full article on original website
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham
Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
Diogo Dalot's Game In Numbers For Manchester United v West Ham
Diogo Dalot produced yet again another fantastic performance for Manchester United today. You can find his stats from the game below.
BBC
Liverpool v Napoli: Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool
Venue: Anfield Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Defender Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate may also feature against Napoli in the Champions League. Scottish right-back Ramsey, 19, has overcome...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Gundogan, Aarons, Danilo, Gakpo, Semedo, De Jong, Tielemans, Saka
Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider) Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of...
SB Nation
Klopp Calls for Liverpool to Be “Incredibly Brave” Against Napoli
With a Champions League fixture against Napoli under the lights at Anfield set for tonight, manager Jürgen Klopp has called for a show of bravery from the players following deflating back-to-back Premier League setbacks against a pair of relegations candidates. Those results, a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham in...
Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
BBC
Erling Haaland: Man City striker could return against Fulham, says manager Pep Guardiola
Erling Haaland "feels better" and could be back to face Fulham on Saturday, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Haaland was replaced at half-time in a goalless draw against his former club Borussia Dortmund on 25 October because he had a fever and a knock to his foot. He...
CBS Sports
Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte, a team going backwards from where they were in the spring
A year go. on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
BBC
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille
Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
BBC
Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Frenkie De Jong In January
Chelsea could attempt to sign Frenkie De Jong in January from Barcelona.
BBC
'I trust my ability' - Alvarez ready to fill Haaland's shoes
Julian Alvarez believes he is trusted to lead the line at Manchester City despite having to play understudy to Erling Haaland since arriving from River Plate. The 22-year-old is likely to start his fourth consecutive Champions League game when City host Sevilla on Wednesday and is keen to add to the four goals he has already scored for the club.
BBC
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live
Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
SB Nation
MP Calls On Premier League To Take Action Against Hillsborough Chants
Over the past two seasons, we have seen a noticeable uptick in the number of vile chants from opposition supporters, both at Anfield and when Liverpool travel to other football grounds, directed at LFC and their supporters. This includes a spike in the number of chants making light of the Hillsborough Disaster of 1989.
'He Will Fix It' - Former Liverpool Man Backs Jurgen Klopp To Turn The Tides
Former Liverpool captain now Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will fix the current crisis at Anfield by addressing the serious problems within the team.
ESPN
Man United to assess David de Gea contract situation during World Cup break - Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will look at David De Gea's contract situation during the break for the World Cup. The goalkeeper has a deal until the end of the season while the club also have an option to extend it by another 12 months. - Stream on ESPN+:...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Conte, Lo Celso, Asensio, Kounde
Real Madrid are in pole position to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, is intent on staying at the Nou Camp club and the 25-year-old Dutch international will not listen to any offers in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
BBC
Emily Rudge: England captain says being paid to play at World Cup is welcome 'first step'
Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England captain Emily Rudge has said being paid to play at the...
