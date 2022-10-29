Moorhead Football Head Coach Kevin Feeney Previews The Spuds Section Semifinals Game vs Alexandria!

Read full article on original website
NDSU's Cody Mauch Discusses The Offense Finding Its Groove On The Field
NDSU offensive lineman Cody Mauch joined Big Game James McCarty to talk some Bison Football. They discussed the 24-7 victory over Illinois State, the offensive starting to click on all cylinders, and previewed this weekends matchup at Western Illinois.
Fargo Force Week Six Recap
The Pucks and Paws game was one for the dogs, as Sioux City got the win on Friday, October 28th, with a dominant 4-0 victory. The Musketeers took a two goal lead into the first intermission after goals by Sam Deckhult and Sawyer Scholl gave them a lead that would never be threatened.
MSUM Dragons MBB Ranked No. 21 In The NABC Preseason Poll
The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has announced the preseason 2022-23 NCAA II men’s basketball poll. The Dragons are ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll. Last season MSUM finished with a 19-12 record, including being NSIC Tournament champions and clinching a berth in the NCAA National Tournament. The preseason poll finds four NSIC teams in the Top 25 with a pair of schools receiving votes. Minnesota Duluth enters the season ranked No. 7, Augustana comes in at No. 18, the Dragons are No. 21, and Upper Iowa is ranked No. 22. Both Northern State and Wayne State received Top 25 votes in the preseason poll.
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
This band also has crossover appeal and a string of top-10 hits.
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
11-01-22 The Chris Berg Show
Guest Host: Kim Koppleman (ND Republican State Representative) Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in our area stand up, organize and communicate effectively to help identify solutions to the big issues impacting their lives.
Record Heat But Cooler Temps On The Way
A record set in 1978 here in Fargo is in jeopardy for Wednesday 11/2/2022. In fact record temperatures are expected throughout the portions of the Dakotas into the central US. The record high in Fargo is 73, and temperatures will come close to tie it. Assuming we see more sun then expected that record could be broken. Im calling for partly cloudy skies but increasing clouds through the day with a stiff south wind between 15-30 mph and gusting higher at times. Wednesday will likely be our last 70 degree day as chillier air will flood in to end our week and into next week. Through the remainder of the first week of November temperatures will slide down into the 40s with a few lower 50's. The only chance for some showers and even a couple snow showers comes later into the day Thursday into Friday morning as two waves of energy dance around Fargo, heading just south, north, and east of the F/M area but a few showers will remain possible.
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Two girls rescued from Red River near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two girls are okay after being rescued from the Red River near Fargo. First responders say the girls used a log to cross the river onto a muddy area Thursday when the log washed away. Four crews and a battalion chief responded to the scene to carry...
Man dies in out-of-control grass fire near Barnesville
(Wilkin County, MN) -- A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds. The cause of death is still being determined.
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
Motoryclist killed in North Dakota’s Richland County
WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – The Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday just after 2:00 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound.
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Nov. 1, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
