San Antonio, TX

Ime Udoka Is 'Strong Frontrunner' For Another NBA Job: Report

Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has reportedly "emerged as a strong frontrunner" for the Brooklyn Nets' head coaching position, the Athletic Senior Insider Shams Charania reports. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had previously reported that the Celtics were willing to let Udoka "leave for another job," shortly after reports of...
BOSTON, MA
Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash Part Ways

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have reportedly "agreed to part ways," the Athletic Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Tuesday (November 1). Nash confirmed his departure from the team in an official statement shared shortly after the report. "A very heartfelt thanks to [Nets owners] Joe...
BROOKLYN, NY

