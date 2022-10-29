ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins and Wife Jayme Hoskins: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZqEs_0irQao9C00

A home run type of love! MLB pro Rhys Hoskins was smitten with Jayme Hoskins (née Bermudez) after connecting in high school .

In order to graduate, the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman signed up as a volunteer counselor at a local North California summer program for children living with neuromuscular diseases, and he was eager to recruit Jayme to join him.

“I can tell you when I first went as a camp counselor, I didn’t think that this would be the end game,” the Sacramento native told Phillies Nation in June 2022 of their relationship beginnings and future volunteer endeavors. “It’s a little bit of a full-circle moment.”

Jayme added: “He’s always been so thoughtful, kind and caring.”

After nearly nine years of dating, Rhys proposed on the beaches of La Jolla Shores in California. “Easiest question I’ve ever asked, cheers to a lifetime Jayme 🥂 ,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2018.

The twosome tied the knot nearly one year later in Lake Tahoe, California, surrounded by their loved ones.

While the married couple have kept their romance relatively private, Jayme is her man’s No. 1 fan during baseball season .

“The city of Philadelphia heard me scream ‘Phils in five' after Saturday’s game approximately one thousand times. I did not lie to them and I'm still not sorry for screaming,” the graphic designer tweeted in October 2022, shortly after the Phillies made made it to the MLB championships.

She added : “The Phils are going to the WORLD SERIES. It wasn’t all a dream. THEY’RE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES!!!!!!!”

Jayme’s Twitter account has impressed many baseball fans throughout Rhys' career tenure, especially after a message that October when she offered to buy an entire section of the stadium beers.

“You’re setting me up for failure though,” Rhys joked to NBC10 Philadelphia in May 2019 after explaining that Jayme has the funnier social media page.

Jayme chimed in: “He knows I’m funny. Ask him who runs his Twitter? [It’s me!]”

The MLB pair have also found time give back amid their busy careers and relationship.

“Jayme and I are still over the moon and full of gratitude and inspiration. The Philadelphia community showed up big and we cannot thank you enough.” Rhys gushed via Instagram in June 2022 after the couple hosted a Muscular Dystrophy Association benefit. “Thanks to our generous sponsors, donors, attendees & auction winners we are pleased to share that we raised over $120k for MDA (and we aren’t done yet!). … We are truly humbled and couldn’t have done it without everyone who had a part in this event.”

Scroll below to revisit the couple’s sweetest relationship moments:

