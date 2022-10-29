Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Former Ripple CTO Teases New Project That Will Use XRP
Coil CEO Stefan Thomas has taken to Twitter to announce that he is working on a peer-to-peer micropayments network. It would initially use the XRP cryptocurrency for settling transactions, but Thomas claims that there are plans to add Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies in the future. The former...
Chain (XCN) Shows Massive 25% Price Increase After Scoring Huge Partnership
Hashflow (HFT) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC and Binance on November 7
MEXC Global will list Hashflow on November 7, 13:00(UTC) with Binance together, and users will be able to trade their native token HFT(HFT/USDT). Meanwhile, MEXC has launched a deposit competition for HFT, and the total prize pool is 5000MX. Hashflow (HFT) is a decentralized exchange that supports cross-chain interoperability. It...
Breaking: Largest Cryptocurrency Options Exchange Deribit Suffers $28 Million Hack
Deribit, the largest cryptocurrency options exchange, has suffered a $28 million hack, according to an announcement posted on Twitter. It has temporarily halted withdrawals amid ongoing security checks. It is unclear when the exchange will be able to reopen them. The trading platform says that its clients' funds are safe,...
Dogecoin Price Exploded by 115% Last Week, Speculations Abound
Project NEXUS Revolutionizing Traditional Finance Through Blockchain Technology
Despite not being all that old, cryptocurrencies have captured the imagination of millions worldwide and continue to do so every single day. There are other asset classes that investors have a keen interest in, such as Stocks and Real Estate. Thankfully, Project NEXUS is poised to become the platform that provides reliable features and services for all of these markets.
Will New Binance Launchpool Token HFT Replicate STEPN (GMT) 34,500% Rise?
SHIB Price in Powerful Action as It Nears Inflection Point
54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important
Ripple Now Closer to Launching Native NFT Support on XRPL: Details
Toon Finance (TFT) Becomes CoinMarketCap’s Most Searched Coin
Merging opportunities of P2E, metaverses and DeFis: What is Toon Finance?. Toon Finance (TFT), a novel blockchain ecosystem at the intersection of the red-hot segments of DeFi, P2E and metaverses, smashes through another major adoption milestone. Toon Finance’s TFT jumps into CMC’s Top Searched Coins list. In late...
I'm Going Out and Buying SHIB: David Gokhshtein
Bitcoin Market Seems “Overcold,” Analyst Says
Shiba Inu on Track for Its Biggest Monthly Gains Since Start of 2022: Details
Dogecoin Can Hit $0.2, According to Elliot's Waves: Crypto Market Review, November 1
Cardano Reports On-chain Growth in October, Here Are Details
SOL, DOT, AVAX and Other Ethereum Killers Down 80% From Their ATH, ETH Winning
XRP and BTC Were Only Cryptos to Attract Funds Flows Last Week: Details
Dogecoin Cashback Now Supported by UK's Biggest Fintech Firm
British financial technology company Revolut offers its clients 1% cashback in Dogecoin (DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies, The Evening Standard reports. Customers will be able to receive cashback in the same cryptocurrency they spend. Revolut's Crypto General Manager Emil Urmanshin has noted that the Revolut app now offers more than 100...
