ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

After slim victory, Danish PM to form broader government

A day after scoring a narrow election victory, Denmark's Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen tendered her resignation Wednesday to begin the process of forming a new, broader government. The prime minister presented her government's resignation in order "to enter into negotiations to form a broader government and that will probably take a while," political scientist Rune Stubager, a professor at Aarhus University, told AFP. Frederiksen's left-wing bloc, which includes five parties plus three seats from the autonomous territories Greenland and the Faroe Islands, won a majority of 90 seats, compared to 73 for the right and far-right, and 16 for the centre. 
The Associated Press

UK leader reverses decision not to attend UN climate talks

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday reversed an earlier decision not to attend the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Sunak’s office previously said he had to skip the talks, which start on Sunday, because of “pressing domestic commitments,” including the closely-watched government budget statement, expected to be announced on Nov. 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy