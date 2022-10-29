Read full article on original website
North Korea launches at 23 missiles; South Korea answers with its own test missiles
South Korea launched at least three test missiles on Wednesday after North Korea fired off at least 17 missiles. The barrage of fire comes after NoKo threatened to use nuclear weapons.
After slim victory, Danish PM to form broader government
A day after scoring a narrow election victory, Denmark's Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen tendered her resignation Wednesday to begin the process of forming a new, broader government. The prime minister presented her government's resignation in order "to enter into negotiations to form a broader government and that will probably take a while," political scientist Rune Stubager, a professor at Aarhus University, told AFP. Frederiksen's left-wing bloc, which includes five parties plus three seats from the autonomous territories Greenland and the Faroe Islands, won a majority of 90 seats, compared to 73 for the right and far-right, and 16 for the centre.
UK leader reverses decision not to attend UN climate talks
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday reversed an earlier decision not to attend the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Sunak’s office previously said he had to skip the talks, which start on Sunday, because of “pressing domestic commitments,” including the closely-watched government budget statement, expected to be announced on Nov. 17.
In Hong Kong, world bankers urged not to 'bet against' China
Chinese regulators have downplayed risks from the country's real estate slump and slowing growth at a financial conference in Hong Kong
Oil prices slip ahead of Fed, U.S. crude stockpiles seen falling
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday ahead of an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but found a floor as market participants eyed falling U.S. crude stockpiles and upcoming European sanctions on Russian barrels.
