3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia, when a bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India, Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea's capital, and spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas.
After slim victory, Danish PM to form broader government
A day after scoring a narrow election victory, Denmark's Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen tendered her resignation Wednesday to begin the process of forming a new, broader government. The prime minister presented her government's resignation in order "to enter into negotiations to form a broader government and that will probably take a while," political scientist Rune Stubager, a professor at Aarhus University, told AFP. Frederiksen's left-wing bloc, which includes five parties plus three seats from the autonomous territories Greenland and the Faroe Islands, won a majority of 90 seats, compared to 73 for the right and far-right, and 16 for the centre.
Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river
MORBI, India (AP) — Scuba divers combed through a river in western India on Wednesday to make certain no bodies were left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge, as officials investigate what led to the tragedy that killed at least 135 people. The 143-year-old pedestrian...
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
LONDON (AP) — Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unraveling. The mosquito species, known as Anopheles stephensi, has mostly...
Angry crowds set fire to UN vehicles in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Angry crowds set fire to United Nations vehicles in Congo's city of Goma as frustrations mount over the advance of M23 rebels and the deteriorating security situation in the country's east. The violence late Tuesday came amid false rumors that the U.N. had...
North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history," an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities on...
UK leader reverses decision not to attend UN climate talks
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday reversed an earlier decision not to attend the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Sunak's office previously said he had to skip the talks, which start on Sunday, because of “pressing domestic commitments," including the closely-watched government budget statement, expected to be announced on Nov. 17.
North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry...
In Hong Kong, world bankers urged not to 'bet against' China
Chinese regulators have downplayed risks from the country's real estate slump and slowing growth at a financial conference in Hong Kong
North Korea launches at 23 missiles; South Korea answers with its own test missiles
South Korea launched at least three test missiles on Wednesday after North Korea fired off at least 17 missiles. The barrage of fire comes after NoKo threatened to use nuclear weapons.
Oil prices slip ahead of Fed, U.S. crude stockpiles seen falling
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday ahead of an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but found a floor as market participants eyed falling U.S. crude stockpiles and upcoming European sanctions on Russian barrels.
