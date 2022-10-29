Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
City keeping DOT informed on planned Hwy. 51 rebuild
The area along Highway 51 will be transformed in the next few years with plenty of planned development and road construction, and city officials want a voice in helping shape those projects. Ten-foot sidewalks, flashing beacons, overhead signage and a two-way left-turn lane were some of the key suggestions to...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Finance Budget Amendments, Independent Monitor Announced - D15 Update 10/31/22
The Finance Committee will meet virtually on Monday beginning at 4:30 pm to consider amendments to the Executive Operating Budget. You can find links to the 2023 budget materials here.You can find a link to the Finance Committee agenda here. You can find the proposed amendments here. I am cosponsoring an amendment to raise alder pay beginning with the next term. Increasing pay for alders was among the priority recommendations of the Task Force on Government Structure as a way to improve equity. You can find the report with recommendations here. The proposal would raise the pay of alders to match the average pay of city employees - currently $34.80/hour. The current rate of pay for alders is $13.77/hour. This proposal maintains the current assumption of 20.8 hours/week and does not include any assumptions for additional work hours (the Task Force recommended moving to full-time positions). For additional context, the inflation adjusted living wage estimate for Madison for one adult working full time with no dependents is $18.85/hour and for one adult with one child is $38.59/hour. You can find more information about the living wage estimates here.
wortfm.org
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
Badger Herald
Madison Common Council proposes changes to Mayor’s 2023 budget
Madison Common Council members proposed changes to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s record-breaking $381.9 million operating budget for 2023. There are a total of 23 amendments being proposed, including funds for parks and police and doubling council workers’ wages, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The budget proposal process started...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Finance Meeting & Operating Budget Amendments
The Finance Committee will meet virtually at 4:30 pm on Monday, October 31. You can register at https://www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingRegistration. Watch the Meeting: https://www.cityofmadison.com/watchmeetings. Listen by Phone: (877) 853-5257 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 872 0767 7668. Budget Amendments:. The Executive Budget can be found here. The next step in the budget process...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Town of Madison officially absorbed by City of Madison, Fitchburg
It's been in the works for decades, but now it's official: The Town of Madison is no more.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Highlights for the Week of October 31, 2022
WEDNESDAY - OPEN HOUSE @ CUNA Mutual Group - Planned Demolition of 5710 Mineral Point Road. Alder Tishler and I will be hosting an informal open house at CUNA Mutual Group - 5810 Mineral Point Road on Wednesday (November 2, 2022) from 5pm-6:30pm. CUNA Mutual Group will share plans for the next steps related to their corporate headquarters. They recently completed construction of a four-story building and have applied for a permit to demolish an existing building on the east side of campus to transform the area into green space. There will be a brief presentation and opportunities to ask questions and tour the new building. We hope to see you there.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Week of Oct 31: In-person absentee voting has started, save the date for Coffee with a Cop, and more
In-person absentee voting has started, save the date for Coffee with a Cop on Nov 15th, budget amendments, and other city meetings, events, and announcements. Save the date: November Coffee with a Cop @ East District Station, Nov 15th. Budget Amendments at Finance Committee this week and my two amendments.
West side home evacuated overnight following ‘significant’ gas leak
MADISON, Wis. — A home on Madison’s west side was evacuated overnight after a resident reported a strong smell of natural gas inside their house. Fire officials said they smelled a strong odor of natural gas from the street when they responded to Geneva Circle around 1:50 a.m. Crews found a “significant” leak coming from an exterior pipe leading to...
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a semi and a car were involved in a crash. At least...
Racine voters to be asked if 1849 Wisconsin abortion law should be repealed
It's not on the statewide ballot, but some Wisconsin voters will be able to sound off on the state's 1849 abortion law when they head to the polls.
WB Interstate 90/94 reopens at Interstate 39 near Portage following crash
PORTAGE, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90/94 have reopened beyond Interstate 39 near Portage Monday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. All lanes had been closed; the scene cleared just before 9:50 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
nbc15.com
Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
wpr.org
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
whitewaterbanner.com
Reaching a Breaking Point – The Community Space is Closed Until Further Notice
Anyone who visits The Community Space can’t help but marvel at the generosity of the greater Whitewater community’s residents for their donations of food, clothing, and so much more — not to mention the cheerful helpfulness of the volunteers who make it such a welcoming place. Everything is free! Who’s ever seen such a place, anywhere?
wortfm.org
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett Takes on Anthony Hamilton for Dane County Sheriff
Kalvin Barrett was appointed Dane County Sheriff by Governor Evers last year, after the retirement of former sheriff David Mahoney. A year and a half later, Barrett is running to keep the seat as a Democrat. Barrett began his law enforcement career with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in 2009....
Badger Herald
Daroline Drowley announces campaign for president 2023
Madison, Wis. — Daroline Drowley of Madison, Wis. will run for president in the November gubernatorial race for the 2023-2027 presidential term. Yes, you read that correctly. Why wait until 2024? Daroline Drowley will be on the ballot for President of the United States this November. This premature initiative speaks to Drowley’s character — Drowley is a candidate who ALWAYS jumps the gun. Drowley is so ahead of the game that she has already filed her taxes for fiscal year 2028. That’s why she is the best choice for president in the 2022 Governor’s race.
madisoncommons.org
Madison moves on from Freakfest
This year marks the third consecutive Halloween without the annual festival. For the third year in a row, Madison’s annual Freakfest event will not occur. The city no longer intends to have any major events oriented towards students and visitors to the area, citing COVID-19, a lack of funding and a lack of sponsorships for the event.
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement. The Madison Police Department is aware of an individual...
rockrivercurrent.com
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location
BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
