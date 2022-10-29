The Finance Committee will meet virtually on Monday beginning at 4:30 pm to consider amendments to the Executive Operating Budget. You can find links to the 2023 budget materials here.You can find a link to the Finance Committee agenda here. You can find the proposed amendments here. I am cosponsoring an amendment to raise alder pay beginning with the next term. Increasing pay for alders was among the priority recommendations of the Task Force on Government Structure as a way to improve equity. You can find the report with recommendations here. The proposal would raise the pay of alders to match the average pay of city employees - currently $34.80/hour. The current rate of pay for alders is $13.77/hour. This proposal maintains the current assumption of 20.8 hours/week and does not include any assumptions for additional work hours (the Task Force recommended moving to full-time positions). For additional context, the inflation adjusted living wage estimate for Madison for one adult working full time with no dependents is $18.85/hour and for one adult with one child is $38.59/hour. You can find more information about the living wage estimates here.

