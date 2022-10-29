One lucky volunteer next month will win the Golden Picker prize, a large trash bag filled with gift items from local businesses and individuals, in gratitude for picking up trash during the Renew Our Rivers cleanup. Originated by Alabama Power and coordinated by Lake Martin Resource Association, this year’s ROR event is set for Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5. The cleanup collected 16 tons of trash from lake area shorelines and roadways last year when Tiffany Sanders won the Golden Picker bag valued at nearly $1,000.

