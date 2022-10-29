ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Basketball Game Notes - Exhibition 2: vs. Saint Francis

• Indiana University begins its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with its second and final exhibition matchup against Saint Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3. • The Hoosiers are 28-0 in exhibition games versus non-Division I opponents since...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Wittenbrink Tabbed to Top Drawer Team of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second time in three weeks, Indiana men's soccer redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink has been named an honorable mention selection to the Top Drawer Soccer (TDS) Team of the Week. Wittenbrink tallied a goal and an assist for IU in two matches played last week,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

NOTEBOOK: For Jaylin Lucas, It Comes Down to This – ‘Get Him the Ball’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Jaylin Lucas is a dangerous man with a football in his hands. The numbers show it. His Indiana coaches and teammates know it. You don't lead the nation in kickoff returns, as Lucas does with an average of 30.9 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown burst at Rutgers, without something special going on.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Game Notes: Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the first of back-to-back top-20 opponents, the Indiana football program will host No. 16/16 Penn State at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC inside of Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers dropped a road contest in 2021, but won a thrilling overtime decision at home during the 2020 campaign.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Media Monday: Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Oct. 31) in front of a Week 10 visit from Penn State. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt also spoke in front of the Hoosiers 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Nittany Lions on ABC.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Falls to No. 12 Purdue in Four Sets

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Despite winning the opening set, the Indiana Volleyball team (13-11, 6-6) couldn't overcome Purdue's offensive attack on Sunday afternoon in Holloway Gymnasium. The Hoosiers fell in four sets (25-18, 15-25, 10-25, 13-25), snapping a four-game winning streak in the conference. Camryn Haworth provided 33 assists...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

IU Ties Terps, Will Host Big Ten Tournament Match

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Just when it seemed everything would fall Indiana's way across the Big Ten men's soccer regular season championship landscape, the last domino didn't drop. With the aid of an Ohio State 3-2 loss at Wisconsin, IU (8-3-6, 3-1-3 B1G) needed to win against Maryland (9-2-5, 4-0-4...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Men’s Tennis Finishes Play from Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis competed in the Fighting Irish Mini-Dual Event at the Courtney Tennis Center at Notre Dame over the weekend. The Hoosiers only had their four freshmen competing in the event. Each player got a chance to play in four singles and four doubles matches over the course of the weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Football Meet Nittany Lions at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The homestretch of the 2022 season sees the Indiana football program hosting Penn State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Indiana (3-5, 1-4 B1G) and Penn State (6-2, 3-2 B1G) meet for the 26th time on the gridiron, with the two teams splitting the last two meetings. Indiana claimed a thrilling 36-35 overtime win in the last contest played in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
mymixfm.com

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life

More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system

A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

