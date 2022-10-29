Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes - Exhibition 2: vs. Saint Francis
• Indiana University begins its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with its second and final exhibition matchup against Saint Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3. • The Hoosiers are 28-0 in exhibition games versus non-Division I opponents since...
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink Tabbed to Top Drawer Team of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second time in three weeks, Indiana men's soccer redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink has been named an honorable mention selection to the Top Drawer Soccer (TDS) Team of the Week. Wittenbrink tallied a goal and an assist for IU in two matches played last week,...
iuhoosiers.com
NOTEBOOK: For Jaylin Lucas, It Comes Down to This – ‘Get Him the Ball’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Jaylin Lucas is a dangerous man with a football in his hands. The numbers show it. His Indiana coaches and teammates know it. You don't lead the nation in kickoff returns, as Lucas does with an average of 30.9 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown burst at Rutgers, without something special going on.
iuhoosiers.com
Game Notes: Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the first of back-to-back top-20 opponents, the Indiana football program will host No. 16/16 Penn State at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC inside of Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers dropped a road contest in 2021, but won a thrilling overtime decision at home during the 2020 campaign.
PHOTOS: Indiana Women's Basketball Gets New Team Center
Check out photos and video clips of the renovated Indiana women's basketball team center located in the northwest corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Oct. 31) in front of a Week 10 visit from Penn State. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt also spoke in front of the Hoosiers 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Nittany Lions on ABC.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Falls to No. 12 Purdue in Four Sets
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Despite winning the opening set, the Indiana Volleyball team (13-11, 6-6) couldn't overcome Purdue's offensive attack on Sunday afternoon in Holloway Gymnasium. The Hoosiers fell in four sets (25-18, 15-25, 10-25, 13-25), snapping a four-game winning streak in the conference. Camryn Haworth provided 33 assists...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Ties Terps, Will Host Big Ten Tournament Match
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Just when it seemed everything would fall Indiana's way across the Big Ten men's soccer regular season championship landscape, the last domino didn't drop. With the aid of an Ohio State 3-2 loss at Wisconsin, IU (8-3-6, 3-1-3 B1G) needed to win against Maryland (9-2-5, 4-0-4...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Finishes Play from Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis competed in the Fighting Irish Mini-Dual Event at the Courtney Tennis Center at Notre Dame over the weekend. The Hoosiers only had their four freshmen competing in the event. Each player got a chance to play in four singles and four doubles matches over the course of the weekend.
iuhoosiers.com
Football Meet Nittany Lions at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The homestretch of the 2022 season sees the Indiana football program hosting Penn State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Indiana (3-5, 1-4 B1G) and Penn State (6-2, 3-2 B1G) meet for the 26th time on the gridiron, with the two teams splitting the last two meetings. Indiana claimed a thrilling 36-35 overtime win in the last contest played in Bloomington.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
mymixfm.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
shelbycountypost.com
Eye in the Sky: Scott Richardson producing amazing aerial views of Shelby County
Actually, it’s a powered parachute operated by Scott Richardson. The 1981 Shelbyville High School graduate has mixed his love of aviation and photography to get incredible shots and video that commemorates life in and around Shelby County. “It’s all kind of snowballed,” said Richardson. “The really odd part is...
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
