Spooky Families! Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ Halloween Costumes of 2022: Photos

By Kaitlin Simpson
 1 day ago
Going all out for All Hallows Eve! Amanda Stanton , Khloé Kardashian and more celebrity parents have gone above and beyond with their family’s Halloween costumes this year.

Stanton gave her followers an early sneak peek of her brood’s costume on Saturday, October 22. The reality star, husband Michael Fogel and two children, Kinsley and Charlie, all dressed up as characters from the iconic Halloween flick , Hocus Pocus .

“We must find the book, brew the potion and suck the lives out of the children of Salem before sunrise!” Stanton shared a series of family photos via Instagram .

The Bachelor Nation alum and her daughters dressed up like the three Sanderson Sisters — Winifred ( Bette Midler ), Sarah ( Sarah Jessica Parker ) and Mary ( Kathy Najimy ) — while Fogel dressed up as the zombie Billy Butcherson ( Doug Jones ). The spooky family posed together in one serious photo, a silly photo and a video showing off the three witches' elaborate looks.

Stanton wasn’t the only star to get in the spooky spirit early. Kardashian and daughter True Thompson had a festive night out with Dream Kardashian, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna . All three rocked matching black cat costumes with face paint to go with it.

“Me and my girlie kittens,” the former Revenge Body host wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 27, alongside a video of herself and her daughter showing off their cat look.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also included videos of the family’s spooky night out. The trio walked through a tunnel made of jack-o-lanterns and posed by some graveyard decorations. One video included the two little ones giggling and dancing in front of a circus performer on giant stilts.

Earlier in the month, the Kardashians star threw a “cousin Halloween party” for all the little ones. True, Dream, as well as Kim Kardashian ‘s daughter Chicago and Kourtney Kardashian ‘s son Reign, were all in attendance.

“[We’re making] memories to last a lifetime for the kiddos,” the former Ex Factor host wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. Her elaborate Halloween bash showcased festive purple, black and green decorations outside in the reality star's backyard. The kiddos participated in several spooky-themed activities like making slime, munching on ghost-shaped cookies and wearing googly eyes and fake vampire teeth.

Before the party, the Poosh founder and husband Travis Barker sent over a Halloween-themed gingerbread house to her sister and niece. The decadent creation featured tiny cookies bearing the names True, Khloé and “Baby,” in honor of the Celebrity Apprentice alum's two-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

See all of the best celebrity family costumes from Halloween 2022:

