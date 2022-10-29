ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhBnR_0irQ1GBO00

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still the strongest of the 61 quakes that have occurred in the country this year.

At least 11 homes were damaged, including broken roofs and windows and fractured walls. No one was hurt or forced to evacuate as of Saturday evening, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

Emergency officials have received more than 140 calls from residents saying they felt the ground shaking. The calls were mostly from the central North Chungcheong province but also from Gyeonggi province surrounding the capital, Seoul, and the southern North and South Gyeongsang provinces, according to the weather agency and government officials.

Kim Dong-wook, a resident in the central city of Chungju, told news channel YTN that he heard rumblings in the ground and that windows “rattled like during a typhoon.” He said he saw plates and bowls scattered across the floor of a restaurant in the building where he lives but he didn’t know of anyone being hurt.

The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he instructed officials to also review the safety of electricity and telecommunication systems, although there were no immediate reports of problems.

South Korea’s Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said the earthquake didn’t pose a threat to the safety of nuclear power reactors in the country’s southeastern regions. It also said the earthquake didn’t affect a research reactor in the central city of Daejeon, which is about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from where the quake occurred.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

South Korea issues air raid alert after North fires missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has issued an air raid alert for residents on an island off its eastern coast after North Korea fired three missiles toward the sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired the three short-range ballistic missiles Wednesday morning from its eastern coastal area of Wonsan. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia, when a bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India, Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea's capital, and spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas. The dynamics in the three situations were distinct, though experts say poor planning and crowd management contributed to the disasters in Indonesia and South Korea. In India, authorities are investigating whether the recently repaired bridge was...
Leader Telegram

North Korea threatens US with ‘powerful measures’ over drills

North Korea threatened to unleash a powerful action if the U.S. does not halt joint military drills with partners including South Korea, in what might be an effort by Kim Jong Un to lay the ground for his first nuclear test in five years. “If the US continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK will take into account more powerful follow-up measures,” the state’s foreign ministry said in a statement released on official media Tuesday. Such ministry statements are often used by the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

AP: China fishing fleet defied U.S in standoff on high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up to a fleet of a few hundred Chinese squid-fishing boats not far from Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. Its mission: inspect the vessels for any signs of illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing. ...
Leader Telegram

Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disneyland was closed and visitors temporarily kept in the park for virus testing, the city government announced, while social media posts said some amusements kept operating for guests who were blocked from leaving. The park closed Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Co. and the city government announced. No details of a possible outbreak were released. “All guests have exited the park” following...
Leader Telegram

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other Asian markets also rose Tuesday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing improved. Oil prices rose more than $1.10 per barrel while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin, a Chinese business news magazine, helped to counter renewed concerns about coronavirus outbreaks. It showed activity declined in October but a...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

Russia's defense minister has told his Turkish counterpart that Moscow  has agreed to return to a Turkish and U.N. brokered deal that allowed the shipment of millions of tons Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea
KRMG

Angry crowds set fire to UN vehicles in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Angry crowds set fire to United Nations vehicles in Congo's city of Goma as frustrations mount over the advance of M23 rebels and the deteriorating security situation in the country's east. The violence late Tuesday came amid false rumors that the U.N. had...
KRMG

Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — The Australian defense minister on Wednesday played down the significance of a major upgrade of B-52 facilities planned for northern Australia that has raised China’s ire, saying the nuclear-capable U.S. bombers had been visiting since the 1980s. China this week condemned U.S....
Leader Telegram

SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad. Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. The crowd at the launch site couldn’t even see the pad three miles (5 kilometers) away, but heard the roar of the 27 first-stage engines. ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Leader Telegram

Bahrain's Shiites hope pope raises human rights during visit

BEIRUT (AP) — Pope Francis is making the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain this week, sparking calls from the country’s majority Shiite opposition and human rights activists for the pontiff to raise human rights concerns in the small island nation. The island off the coast of Saudi Arabia is ruled by a Sunni monarchy that violently quashed 2011 Arab Spring protests there with the aid of allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. ...
Leader Telegram

Climate Migration: Nomads move to towns in warming Ladakh

KHARNAK, India (AP) — For decades, Konchok Dorjey grazed the world’s finest cashmere-producing goats in the arid, treeless Kharnak village in India’s Ladakh region, a high mountainous cold desert that borders China and Pakistan. But a decade ago, the 45-year-old nomad gave up his pastoral life in search of a better future for his family. He sold off his animals and migrated to an urban settlement in the outskirts of a regional town called Leh. Dorjey now lives with his wife, two daughters and a...
Leader Telegram

Attempted kidnapping of air traffic controllers in Haiti puts safety of airspace at risk

The recent attempted kidnapping of three air traffic controllers near the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is raising concerns about the safety of the Caribbean country’s airspace. The International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Association, in a statement posted on its website, said it is “gravely concerned” following the armed attack, which took place Saturday afternoon near Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the capital, while the employees were being transported to work. ...
Leader Telegram

Brazil protesters block roads, airport as Bolsonaro stays silent

Protests by backers of Jair Bolsonaro, led by truck drivers, have spread across the country as the Brazilian president remains silent over his loss in Sunday’s election, so far refusing to concede defeat to his foe Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Supporters of the firebrand president, unhappy with the election result, blocked roads across 23 states and the capital and restricted access to Sao Paulo international airport late Monday evening, forcing the cancellation of some flights. Over 300 federal highways were partially or fully blocked...
Leader Telegram

Women's soccer makes gains in Mideast despite conservatives

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Sarah Asimrin still hears it from her uncles sometimes: “You’re a girl, it’s not right.” But on a recent evening, the 13-year-old Jordanian was on her club’s soccer field practicing alongside other girls and boys. “I fell in love with the game because it’s got action. I love it a lot, more than any other sport,” said Asimrin. Her younger sister Aya plays soccer as well...
Leader Telegram

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Oct. 27 The Washington Post on the election system's upcoming stress test: This year’s midterms are not shaping up to be normal elections. In an environment in which one party is gripped by skepticism and denialism about foundational democratic processes, new avenues are opening for...
TEXAS STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
633
Followers
8K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy