Sharon is a lovely community. Since it is close to Crawfordville, would anyone reading this know if there is a picture of the Janes-Hammock house which stood in Crawfordville until 1901? It was the oldest house in Crawfordville probably built around 1800 by William Janes. 1901 was the year the original Taliaferro County Courthouse was torn down. Apparently that year it was ” out with the old and in with the new”. How sad to have lost several very old, historic structures at the turn of the century. If a picture of the Janes home still exists, I would love to see it.

SHARON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO