13WMAZ

'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery

MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
MACON, GA
First Coast News

2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck

A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Llewellyn Kitchens Memorial, 1907, Mitchell

This obelisk is a memorial to Llewellyn Kitchens, who died at the age of 15. (19 February 1892-13 March 1907). He is buried in the Mitchell Cemetery, but presumably his father was very saddened by his death and wanted to pay special tribute to him. A verse on the memorial reads: He did not fall like drooping flowers that no man noticeth, But the great branch of some stately tree rent in the tempest and flung down to death. Thick with green leafage — so that piteously each passerby that ruin shuddereth and sayeth: The gap that breach has left is wide, the loss thereof can never be supplied.
MITCHELL, GA
WRDW-TV

Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Historic Storefronts, Sharon

Sharon is a lovely community. Since it is close to Crawfordville, would anyone reading this know if there is a picture of the Janes-Hammock house which stood in Crawfordville until 1901? It was the oldest house in Crawfordville probably built around 1800 by William Janes. 1901 was the year the original Taliaferro County Courthouse was torn down. Apparently that year it was ” out with the old and in with the new”. How sad to have lost several very old, historic structures at the turn of the century. If a picture of the Janes home still exists, I would love to see it.
SHARON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two earthquakes recorded at Lake Sinclair in less than 24 hours

LAKE SINCLAIR, Ga. - Two earthquakes have been recorded near Lake Sinclair this weekend. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened late Saturday night on the eastern side of Lake Sinclair, with an epicenter in the area of Lake Sinclair Drive. The earthquake was 9 miles north-northeast of Milledgeville and 35 miles northeast of Macon. The U.S.G.S. says the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3 and was very shallow. Reports on social media suggest people heard a loud boom when the earthquake happened.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA

