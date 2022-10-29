ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonton, GA

First Coast News

2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
TheDailyBeast

Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign

The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week.“I want him to resign, absolutely,” Jeffrey Bearden told The Daily Beast on Monday. “He just dismissed my concerns and laughed at me. I would not be the man I am today without my mother, and I can’t let another victim’s family go through what I went through on the phone with [Habersham County Sheriff Joey...
ATHENS, GA
wfxg.com

Minor earthquake recorded in Middle Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck in June, a 3.9 magnitude tremor that was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Two earthquakes recorded at Lake Sinclair in less than 24 hours

LAKE SINCLAIR, Ga. - Two earthquakes have been recorded near Lake Sinclair this weekend. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened late Saturday night on the eastern side of Lake Sinclair, with an epicenter in the area of Lake Sinclair Drive. The earthquake was 9 miles north-northeast of Milledgeville and 35 miles northeast of Macon. The U.S.G.S. says the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3 and was very shallow. Reports on social media suggest people heard a loud boom when the earthquake happened.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials find human remains after Georgia hunter discovers vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. - Authorities may have found the remains of a Georgia man missing for a year on Saturday. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday afternoon found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA
13WMAZ

'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery

MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Historic Storefronts, Sharon

Sharon is a lovely community. Since it is close to Crawfordville, would anyone reading this know if there is a picture of the Janes-Hammock house which stood in Crawfordville until 1901? It was the oldest house in Crawfordville probably built around 1800 by William Janes. 1901 was the year the original Taliaferro County Courthouse was torn down. Apparently that year it was ” out with the old and in with the new”. How sad to have lost several very old, historic structures at the turn of the century. If a picture of the Janes home still exists, I would love to see it.
SHARON, GA
41nbc.com

Parents concerned over “threatening social media post”; law enforcement investigating

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area. Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post, saying that they are aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many time parents have been worried that it’s about our school”.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Increased law enforcement presence follows downtown shooting

A week after downtown Macon theater patrons and others ran for their lives as shots rang out in the early morning hours, law enforcement officers visited downtown establishments and met with illegal food vendors. “The sheriff and code enforcement went out Friday and Saturday night last week and did several...
vanishinggeorgia.com

“Peches” Stand, Putnam County

The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that.* The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure they know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have it any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Llewellyn Kitchens Memorial, 1907, Mitchell

This obelisk is a memorial to Llewellyn Kitchens, who died at the age of 15. (19 February 1892-13 March 1907). He is buried in the Mitchell Cemetery, but presumably his father was very saddened by his death and wanted to pay special tribute to him. A verse on the memorial reads: He did not fall like drooping flowers that no man noticeth, But the great branch of some stately tree rent in the tempest and flung down to death. Thick with green leafage — so that piteously each passerby that ruin shuddereth and sayeth: The gap that breach has left is wide, the loss thereof can never be supplied.
MITCHELL, GA

