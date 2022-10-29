ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It saved me,” Program allows adults in custody in Oregon to train working service dogs

PENDLETON, Ore. — Time blends together when you’ve been in prison for decades. For Fred Pyke, he wonders what life will be like if and when he’s ever released. He imagines the positive impact he could have on society, thanks to the unconditional love offered by dogs. “I’m happy, who would’ve thought you could be happy in prison,” Pyke has...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
mybasin.com

Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1

Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
Lebanon-Express

Back on mid-Willamette Valley ballots: psychedelic mushrooms

Starting in 2023, Oregon will be the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use. But the legalization has many communities wondering about the implications legalization brings — prompting many of them to place either two-year moratoria or outright bans on the Nov. 8 ballot. Experts say there’s...
The Oregonian

See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year

The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
spokanepublicradio.org

The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters

In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
thatoregonlife.com

Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall

We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
kptv.com

Oregon mayors want annual funds to help combat the state’s homeless crisis

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Mayors Association announced a plan Monday that would help cities across the state address the homeless crisis. The Oregon Mayors Association (OMA) is made up of all of Oregon’s mayors and they work like a government body, advocating for municipal interests. The one thing they’re asking is for the state legislature to allocate funds annually to cities to help them address the homeless crisis in their communities. The OMA said more than $123 million is needed to allow each of Oregon’s 200-plus cities to effectively help those living on the streets. They’re requesting each city receive no less than $50,000 at a cost of $40 per Oregon taxpayer. Beaverton mayor, Lacey Beaty, laid out OMA’s plan to the public.
opb.org

Oregon State Fair attendance and revenues rebound from pandemic

Fair-goers, festivities, and fun were abundant at the 2022 Oregon State Fair, which ran from August 26 to September 5 in Salem. Over 346,000 people attended, said Oregon State Fair CEO Kim Grewe-Powell. That’s a 63% increase from 2021. “2021 was a little bit challenging for us, because we...
The Oregonian

Oregon officials worry state is ‘too late’ to cash in on federal chips funding

Oregon civic and business leaders are rushing to prepare new incentives for the semiconductor industry, hoping to lure billion-dollar factories with more land, incentives and workers – and fewer regulatory hurdles. Some economic development officials say it’s already too late, though, lamenting that Oregon was ill-prepared to capitalize on...
