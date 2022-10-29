Read full article on original website
Updated Google logo for the Android phone’s home screen
Google has overhauled the look of its Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps. Users have seen the New Google Phone brand showing on their dwelling screens. Web customers will see the brand new brand animation as a splash display earlier than being directed to threads. The human thoughts is stressed and...
How to control what apps send notifications to your Android
Android is a good cellular working system that retains me consistently within the know. With a notification system that ensures I do not miss a beat, I can make certain that little or no slips by me. However, I don’t want notifications from every single app I have installed. In reality, the extra apps that ship notifications to me, the extra possible it will likely be that I’ll miss out on one thing vital.
What Android phones may have looked like without the iPhone
Have you ever questioned what sort of telephones we’d have immediately if Apple didn’t introduce the iPhone to the world? Thanks to some new data from Android co-founder Rich Minder, we form of have a solution to that. Miner wrote a Twitter thread Monday night calling out an...
Forced Android Auto update cuts off access for older devices
Just a few months again, Google upped Android system necessities to entry Android Auto. The platform now requires a smartphone working Android 8 Oreo or increased, up from the earlier minimal requirement of Android 6 Marshmallow. The firm is now chopping off entry for older units with a forced update for the app.
A Final Goodbye to Google Hangouts
This has been stated quite a lot of occasions through the years now, so I get that you could be be like, “Huh?” however Google Hangouts is meant to formally start its ultimate phases of shutdown at this time. November 1 has been the marked day for all the ultimate Hangouts areas to cease working and we’ve reached that day.
Four incredible iPhone tricks just added to your mobile – don’t miss them
APPLE just lately added 4 neat new options to iPhones throughout the globe. The handful of helpful new tips rolled out in a software program replace earlier this month. One of the massive adjustments is that Fitness+ works on iPhone even with out an Apple WatchCredit: Apple. However, if you...
Veira Group to manufacture Android, Google TVs in India with Skyworth
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS): Electronics producer Veira Group on Monday introduced its partnership with Skyworth, a number one Global know-how model, to fabricate licensed Android and Google TVs in India. With this partnership, Skyworth to help Veira with its know-how answer for Android and Google TVs to provide the...
What are Apple’s audiobook rules, anyway?
This is the free weekly version of Hot Pod, The Verge’s e-newsletter about podcasting and the audio trade. You can sign up here. Hello, hi there, hi there. I hope you’re all prepared for a busy, Amazon-packed problem. Because there’s so much of Amazon information to go round immediately. First: Amazon and the Apple App Store. Second: Amazon Prime and Amazon Music. Third: Amazon Amp. And fourth: …some stats about discuss radio from NPR, as a bit of breather.
Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit date announced, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset expected to be revealed
As per custom, Qualcomm goes to announce a brand new chipset in November. The firm simply introduced that it’ll host the Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii from 15-17 November 2022, the place we are able to very a lot anticipate the following Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship cellular platform.
iPhone 14 Pro camera is a huge leap, says Halide
AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by means of hyperlinks on our website. Lux, the makers of the favored digicam app Halide, have revealed their annual evaluation of the iPhone’s digicam, testing the iPhone 14 Pro and its new capabilities. Sebastiaan de With examined each facet...
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature – Erie News Now
Here’s the backstory: Spotify merely refuses to fork over the whopping 30% minimize of its enterprise to Apple. That signifies that the corporate can not promote audiobooks, a enterprise it’s making an attempt to interrupt into, inside its iOS app. Spotify, as an alternative, got here up with three workarounds, which it believed had been according to Apple’s insurance policies. But they had been all finally rejected after present process evaluations for the App Store, forcing the corporate to primarily abandon providing its clients an avenue for audiobook purchases in its iOS app.
Facebook became Meta one year ago, but its metaverse dream feels as far away as ever
Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. A series of damning reports based mostly on leaks from a whistleblower raised uncomfortable questions about Facebook’s affect on society; the corporate continued reeling from concerns about the usage of its platform to prepare the January 6 Capitol riot; and privacy changes from Apple threatened its core promoting enterprise. Meanwhile, younger customers had been flocking to TikTok.
Apple Stock Lower As China Officials Order Lockdown Around Key iPhone Factory | Arena
Apple (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report shares moved decrease once more Wednesday after officers in China ordered a seven-day lockdown round a key iPhone manufacturing facility amid an ongoing Covid outbreak that would snarl manufacturing heading into the essential vacation season. City officers in Zhengzhou ordered the lockdown,...
Metaverse ETFs only make sense in fantasyland
A determined gamble by a social media firm quick on new concepts isn’t an funding case. The metaverse has develop into the ‘must-have’ fixture for each issuer with pores and skin in thematic ETFs, nonetheless, this enterprise into digital plains comes at a time of vanishing investor enthusiasm for imprecise, sci-fi and unprofitable ideas.
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: big bucks discounts are live
As with most Amazon units, it’s best to by no means, ever pay full worth for them as you are by no means that far-off from a sale. $19.99 is an actual steal for the most cost effective Lite model too. The primary caveat right here is you may solely be capable to stream in HD, not 4K. But when you’ve got an older TV (you may nonetheless want an HDMI slot), then it is a excellent approach to get a contemporary set of streaming apps with out forking out for a brand new TV.
Need to take the emotion out of tech evaluation and M&A? Here’s how
In the US, tech mergers and acquisitions stay essentially the most lively M&A sector when it comes to each worth and quantity; within the first half of this yr, $415.4 billion modified palms in nearly 1,300 general offers, in keeping with White & Case’s M&A Explorer. Perhaps your organization’s...
Verified status on Twitter will cost you $8 a month
Elon Musk has announced a brand new worth of Twitter Blue, and the perks that go together with it. That Twitter subscription does embody a verified standing as properly, and it’ll price you $8 a month. Verified standing on Twitter gained’t be free, it is going to price you...
With Twitter’s command in Musk’s hands, here are three remarkable turnarounds tech companies have seen
Ever since Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, he has taken a slew of selections daily—from firing prime executives together with CEO Parag Agrawal to proposing new methods to extend income streams. The self-anointed ‘Chief Twit’ is a relentless taskmaster but additionally a visionary who has a observe document of reviving electrical car maker Tesla below his wings. While his critics could not totally agree with Musk’s ideology and imaginative and prescient of Twitter, the tech billionaire reassures his bankers, Tesla shareholders, and Twitter advertisers of an entire turnaround of the social platform that’s solely been worthwhile for 2 years since its inception.
Twitter reassures employees vested shares will be paid out this month
Final week, staff on the firm braced for job cuts. Some informed CNBC they had been apprehensive about shedding their fairness compensation if Musk despatched them packing earlier than their shares vested the primary week of November. have been sued repeatedly over staff’ claims that they had been fired simply...
Holoride launches VR games in Audi cars
After years of effort, Holoride its turning vehicles into cell theme parks by placing digital actuality into Audi vehicles. I attempted it out at our GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 event, the place Holoride CEO Nils Wollny spoke on a panel in regards to the loopy concepts of the long run. Once such loopy thought is Holoride. I used an HTC Vive Flow digital actuality headset within the backseat of a automotive as his folks defined it to me.
