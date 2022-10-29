Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise
This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
KPEL 96.5
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
A Harvard astronomer has studied objects seen flying through our solar system (that are believed to be extraterrestrial vehicles) and has done some math to try to figure out how many there are. Apparently, it's a lot. According to astronomer Avi Loeb, there could be as many as 4 quintillion...
Scientists discover source of one of the rarest meteorites to fall on Earth
UK scientists believe they have identified the source of one of the rarest meteorites to ever fall on Earth.The Ivuna meteorite landed in Tanzania in December 1938 and was subsequently split into a number of samples – one of which is housed at the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London.Based on an analysis of an asteroid known as Ryugu, experts believe the Ivuna rock may have originated from the edge of the solar system.The NHM team said, its findings, published in the journal Science Advances, could unlock more answers about the early history of the solar system and shed more...
ohmymag.co.uk
A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'
Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?
Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Creepy AI reveals what a city on Mars would look like as Elon Musk plans for human colony in 2050
ELON Musk has big plans to start a human colony on Mars in his lifetime and artificial intelligence has predicted what this might look like. The SpaceX CEO has his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050. The U.S. Sun asked DALL·E, an artificially...
Moon is ‘drifting away from Earth’ – and it’s going to change the length of a day
THE Moon is slowly moving away from Earth, a shock new study has revealed. It's currently shifting 3.8cm further from our planet each year - and has been doing for billions before that. Today, the Moon is 238,855 miles away, but it was once a lot closer. Some 2.45billion years...
Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk
We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
Interesting Engineering
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
Gigantic, 70-Foot Nuclear Fusion Gun Could Change the World
For decades, scientists have used lasers and magnets to achieve nuclear fusion. One group is using sheer kinetic force.
Space.com
James Webb Space Telescope snaps new, super-spooky image of Pillars of Creation
The James Webb Space Telescope pulled a creepy trick in a new image of the Pillars of Creation: making the stars "disappear" by focusing on a different wavelength of light.
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
ScienceAlert
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
NASA plans to crash land on Mars. Here's why
NASA has announced its intentions to develop a new kind of Mars lander that can survive a crash landing rather than using the more sophisticated approaches used to date. They believe this should offer considerable savings for making future probes and landers to alien worlds. So far, NASA has landed...
Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA
It’s not every day that you get to see the entire sky, much less over a span of 12 years. However, now NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft (not to be confused with the comet) has produced just such a video, according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.
Comments / 0