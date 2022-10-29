ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise

This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
The Independent

Scientists discover source of one of the rarest meteorites to fall on Earth

UK scientists believe they have identified the source of one of the rarest meteorites to ever fall on Earth.The Ivuna meteorite landed in Tanzania in December 1938 and was subsequently split into a number of samples – one of which is housed at the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London.Based on an analysis of an asteroid known as Ryugu, experts believe the Ivuna rock may have originated from the edge of the solar system.The NHM team said, its findings, published in the journal Science Advances, could unlock more answers about the early history of the solar system and shed more...
ohmymag.co.uk

A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'

Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
Interesting Engineering

NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects

NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
ScienceAlert

NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky

NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
Interesting Engineering

NASA plans to crash land on Mars. Here's why

NASA has announced its intentions to develop a new kind of Mars lander that can survive a crash landing rather than using the more sophisticated approaches used to date. They believe this should offer considerable savings for making future probes and landers to alien worlds. So far, NASA has landed...

