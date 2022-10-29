Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-André Fleury has earned the NHL’s Third Star of the Week honor for his performance in the week ending on October 30, 2022. He finished the week a perfect 3-0-0 with a 1.95 goals against average, and a .927 save percentage. In Tuesday’s victory over he saved 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 victory at Montreal, including playing in his 944th career game passing Curtis Joseph for sixth place in NHL history in games played by a goaltender. Fleury stopped 27 of 29 shots between the pipes in a 4-2 win at Ottawa on Thursday. He rounded out the week with a 4-3 shootout victory at Chicago on Sunday after making 23 saves that included stopping both shootout shots he faced.

