Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND
Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The Phillies lead the series 2-1. Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins also homered for the Phillies. Ranger Suarez […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vikings acquire Tight End Hockenson in divisional trade with Lions
(St. Paul, MN) -- In the wake of another injury to a play maker on offense, the Minnesota Vikings didn't look far to find a replacement. The team looked inside the NFC North, coming to terms with the Detroit Lions to trade for star Tight End T.J. Hockenson. ESPN is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Marc-André Fleury is the NHL’s Third Star of the Week
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-André Fleury has earned the NHL’s Third Star of the Week honor for his performance in the week ending on October 30, 2022. He finished the week a perfect 3-0-0 with a 1.95 goals against average, and a .927 save percentage. In Tuesday’s victory over he saved 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 victory at Montreal, including playing in his 944th career game passing Curtis Joseph for sixth place in NHL history in games played by a goaltender. Fleury stopped 27 of 29 shots between the pipes in a 4-2 win at Ottawa on Thursday. He rounded out the week with a 4-3 shootout victory at Chicago on Sunday after making 23 saves that included stopping both shootout shots he faced.
Comments / 0