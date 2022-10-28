Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Sturgeon Teeth: Everything You Need To Know
The sturgeon is a primordial fish that may be found in both freshwater and saltwater habitats. It is one of about 28 species of fish in the family Acipenseridae. Sturgeons are long-lived, late-maturing fishes with features like a heterocercal caudal fin resembling a shark’s and an elongated, spindle-like body that is smooth-skinned, scaleless, and protected by five lateral rows of bone plates known as scutes. Among the largest fish and native to temperate waters of the Northern Hemisphere, these fish are most prevalent in freshwater areas of North America and the rivers of southern Russia and Ukraine.
Phys.org
Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed
A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
LOOK: Zombie-Like Pigeons With Twisted Necks Wander the Streets After Catching Viral Illness
You’ve heard of zombie deer before, but what about zombie pigeons? Last month, zombie deer, who were found to be suffering from EHD (Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease), popped up all over Ohio. They soon began to appear in other U.S. states as well. They appeared feverish, bloated, and unaware, a major concern for wildlife officials. This month though, we’re facing an entirely different problem. Recently, people have begun spotting zombie-like pigeons with twisted necks as they wander the streets. Experts have found that the birds are suffering from a viral illness of their own.
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
natureworldnews.com
Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego
San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
Study finds first evidence of ‘relationship with benefits’ between gorillas and chimpanzees in wild
Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
a-z-animals.com
This 3,300 Lion Was A Real Life Warg From Lord Of The Rings
The further back you go in history, the more you’ll find all kinds of fantastical beasts. Of course, these beasts are long gone, and we are left to speculate and hypothesize about the details of their lives. In many cases, our understandings of ancient animals overlap with our modern...
Spiders and Snakes: Ring Reveals Scariest Creatures Caught On Doorbell Cam
To mark Halloween, Ring has shared footage of some of the most terrifying critters ever spotted on a doorbell camera, and it doesn't make for relaxing viewing.
Phys.org
New species of owl discovered in the rainforests of Africa's Príncipe Island
A new species of owl has just been described from Príncipe Island, part of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe in Central Africa. Scientists were first able to confirm its presence in 2016, although suspicions of its occurrence gained traction back in 1998, and testimonies from local people suggesting its existence could be traced back as far as 1928.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Feeding Times: When Do Deer Like To Eat?
Many deer species are known to visit towns and be around humans. But is this part of their natural behavior? They probably leave their natural habitats to look for food, especially during winter. However, feeding deer isn’t recommended because it may disturb their natural life cycle and may even pose a risk to their population.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Foot Long Reptile With Webbed Feet and a Lizard Head That Used to Roam the Earth
Meet the Foot Long Reptile With Webbed Feet and a Lizard Head That Used to Roam the Earth. Throughout the evolutionary history of life on earth, there have been some pretty strange creatures. If you tried to make a creature as strange as a platypus, for example, you just can’t think of anything that comes close! A few hundred million years ago, a creature lived before the dinosaurs roamed the earth, and it was strange enough to have “platypus status.” Today, we are going to learn all about the foot-long reptile with webbed feet, a snake’s tail, and a lizard’s head!
These Spooky Parasites Turn Their Insect Prey Into Full-On ‘Zombies’
There are a multitude of spooky parasites that transform their insect victims into something akin to zombies. A recent round-up of these creepy crawlies from a Fox Weather article will make your skin crawl. Hairworms are parasitic animals from the phylum Nematomorpha. These creatures infect crickets and other terrestrial insects,...
Giant frog the "size of human baby" leaves internet stunned
Jimmy Hugo, the owner of a timber milling operation, clicked a picture of a young boy holding a gigantic frog as big as a human baby. Villagers in the Solomon Islands were astonished after seeing the huge frog.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Five Dolphins Turn Two Squirrels Into a Watch Party
Dolphins and squirrels are not two animals that encounter each other very often. Both are inquisitive and curious animals so it is not surprising that when they do meet up, they would be fascinated with each other. It’s safe to say that the dolphins look more interested than the squirrels! A group of four dolphins is gathered at the front of the tank observing two squirrels scurry around on the paved area just ahead of them. Then a fifth dolphin swims behind them looking over their shoulders to see what all the fuss is about. This dolphin obviously also thinks that the squirrels are pretty special because they put the brakes on very quickly and join the watch party!
ancientpages.com
Sinuses Reveal More About The Evolution Of Ancient Humans
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The changing shape of the frontal sinuses is helping to reveal more about how modern humans, and our ancient relatives, evolved. An international team of researchers led by Antoine Balzeau of the Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle revealed that the small cavities, located just above the nose, are linked to the size of the frontal lobe.
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa
A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
Wild chimpanzees and gorillas can form long friendly associations that last decades – new research
To survive, animals compete for resources, be it food, mating partners or territory. But a ground breaking recent study shows chimpanzees and gorillas form friendships, some lasting at least 20 years. They play, eat and socialise together. It is the first study of its kind to see such long-term, peaceful...
a-z-animals.com
This Shark Can’t Resist Showing Off in a Ten-Flip Performance
This Shark Can’t Resist Showing Off in a Ten-Flip Performance. Generally, we as humans don’t view ourselves as “apex predators,” especially when we are dealing with sharks in the ocean. Most of the time, our mental space surrounding sharks is exclusively made up of thoughts like “please don’t eat me” and “I hope there isn’t a shark in the water while I’m swimming.” Understandably, humans want little to do with sharks, especially while we are in their watery domain. In a recent clip of a man catching a shark, we see just how wild a shark can get when it’s trying to free itself from a fisherman’s hook!
