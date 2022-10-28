Read full article on original website
Related
The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart
The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
Phys.org
New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout
A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
ohmymag.co.uk
Strange worm-like creature with 'hands' is actually something else
Nature is a fascinating aspect of Earth. Filled with all sorts of creatures, it is the home for millions of organisms. Some have been discovered by humans, however, there are many who have yet to reveal themselves. One such unusual creature is the ajolote lizard. This organism will leave you scratching your head, wondering whether it's a lizard or an earthworm.
a-z-animals.com
This 3,300 Lion Was A Real Life Warg From Lord Of The Rings
The further back you go in history, the more you’ll find all kinds of fantastical beasts. Of course, these beasts are long gone, and we are left to speculate and hypothesize about the details of their lives. In many cases, our understandings of ancient animals overlap with our modern...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Why Some People Are Mosquito Magnets
It’s can be impossible to hide from a female mosquito—she will hunt down any member of the human species by tracking our CO2 exhalations, body heat, and body odor. However, some of us are distinct “mosquito magnets” who get more than our fair share of bites. There are many popular theories for why someone might be a preferred snack, including blood type, blood sugar level, consuming garlic or bananas, being a woman, and being a child. Yet there is little credible data to support most of these theories, says Leslie Vosshall, head of Rockefeller University’s Laboratory of Neurogenetics and Behavior.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Feeding Times: When Do Deer Like To Eat?
Many deer species are known to visit towns and be around humans. But is this part of their natural behavior? They probably leave their natural habitats to look for food, especially during winter. However, feeding deer isn’t recommended because it may disturb their natural life cycle and may even pose a risk to their population.
Mystery Plant: Species once thought a relic from the Age of Ferns
It looked a lot different outside 360 million years ago. For one thing, it was a very damp, humid time over much of the Earth. Don’t worry, there wouldn’t have been any dinosaurs to chase you around. (They came later, as did the cavemen). But there was plenty of vegetation, of course. Large forests dominated major portions of the landscape, including much of what is now Europe and North America. ...
These Spooky Parasites Turn Their Insect Prey Into Full-On ‘Zombies’
There are a multitude of spooky parasites that transform their insect victims into something akin to zombies. A recent round-up of these creepy crawlies from a Fox Weather article will make your skin crawl. Hairworms are parasitic animals from the phylum Nematomorpha. These creatures infect crickets and other terrestrial insects,...
Animals we’ve lost: the vivid ‘waving’ frog that vanished suddenly
It was a remarkably elaborate mating ritual. When a male Chiriquí harlequin frog found its mate, it would climb on to the female’s back, grip its armpits with its forelimbs and hug it. Females of the species were often twice as large as the males, and they would remain in this mating clasp for days or even months – depending on when the female was ready to lay her eggs. During this time, the male might forgo eating and lose up to 30% of its body weight, but it was willing to wait.
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot
With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
Researchers found a hairy snail in a 99-million-year-old amber
A piece of amber that is thought to be 99 million years old has been discovered new species of land snail by international researchers. As stated by Senckenberg Natural History Museum, the discovery suggests that this hairy snail offers an evolutionary advantage to Mesozoic land snails. The team, led by...
How do we know that birds are real?
European robin. PixabayPlus other fun facts from The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 5 Incredible Permian Period Animals: Facts, Information, and Timeline
Discover 5 Incredible Permian Period Animals: Facts, Information, and Timeline. The Permian Period lasted from 298.9 million years ago to the start of the Triassic Period, 251.9 million years ago. When the Early Permian epoch began, many animal lineages had just a few varieties and genera. As the environment grew warmer, these lineages gradually expanded into new varieties and subspecies. In terms of aquatic life, the Permian Period’s variety of organisms may have exceeded even that of the present. Want to learn more about animal life during this period? Discover five amazing Permian-era animals in this post!
a-z-animals.com
Are Rats Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Rats Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Rats are often vilified as dirty and disease-ridden pests, and while this may be true, they are also brilliant animals with fascinating behaviors. Rats are nocturnal animals, but research suggests that their sleep behavior is more nuanced. This realization begs the question – what does this mean for their lifestyles? Read on to learn more about rat sleep behavior.
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Rare Sea Cucumber Lives Life Like a Jellyfish
The sea cucumber that lives like a jellyfish has been introduced. The Pelagothuria natatrix is a very uncommon species of sea cucumber that spends most of its life swimming and has a gelatinous body. Not a Jellyfish. A diaphanous species, which looks like a jellyfish but is something entirely different,...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hyena Save a Warthog From a Leopard
You never know what you’re getting into when you step into the wild. A shocking interaction happened between three wild animals and thanks to someone filming in the right place and right time, we’re able to witness it for ourselves. Let’s set the scene, starting with a sleeping...
a-z-animals.com
Watch the World’s Bravest Housecat Sneak Up on a Bald Eagle
Watch the World’s Bravest Housecat Sneak Up on a Bald Eagle. When people spot a bald eagle in the wild, they often stop and stare in awe at the majestic creature. When they chose the bald eagle as the national symbol, the Founding Fathers made the right decision. This magnificent bird, with its fierce beauty and bold independence, is a fitting metaphor for the power and freedom of America.
Houston Chronicle
Is this ant terrifying or beautiful? Depends who you ask.
There are an estimated 20 quadrillion ants all over the planet, except in Antarctica - a bummer, considering the continent's name. But a close-up shot of a carpenter ant that started making the rounds last week bears almost no resemblance to the cutesy, cartoonish faces brought to life in films like Disney/Pixar's "A Bug's Life" or DreamWorks' "Antz." Instead, the image by Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas is reminiscent of a horror movie, with the carpenter ant's antennae poking out of eerie red circles and its jaw looking like an alien's saber-toothed grin.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Hooves: Everything You Want to Know About Deer “Feet”
Deer Hooves: Everything You Want to Know About Deer "Feet" If you want to distinguish deer footprints from other animals’ footprints, then you must learn everything about their hooves. What are they, how do they help deer in the wild, and what tracks do they leave? Keep reading to find out the answers!
a-z-animals.com
Discover Carrion Flowers: Why Do They Smell Bad?
Named after their trademark scent of rotting flesh, there are different types of carrion flowers. Depending on the genus and species, carrion flowers also have other characteristics associated with death and decay. But what might the different types of carrion flowers be, and why exactly are there plants in the world that smell like death?
