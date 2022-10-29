Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: Wild Pic Shows Squirrel Playing With Fire by Biting Huge Hawk’s Tail
“A brave squirrel” has become internet famous after it was caught on camera trying to bite the tail of a massive hawk. The picture shows the bird perched on a fence post. As it peers into the distance, it doesn’t realize that a squirrel has climbed up behind it. The squirrel sniffs the hawk’s tail feathers and looks like it may try a taste.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope
Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope. The Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to many top predators. They are all highly skilled and possess many adaptions to allow them to efficiently capture other animals so that they can consume them. So, what happens when two top predators both think that a certain item of prey belongs to them?
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Sea Lion Decide They’d Rather Ride in the Boat
If the fish doesn’t come to the sea lion, the sea lion comes to the fish! Here we see a cheeky sea lion called Poncho decide to climb aboard a boat and wait expectantly for his lunch! The ease with which he manages to launch himself onto the boat is incredible. It seems so effortless yet the boat is traveling at a fair speed!
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Crocodile Almost Have Leopard for Dinner at the Watering Hole
Watch This Crocodile Almost Have Leopard for Dinner at the Watering Hole. What seemed like a fairly risk-free stop-off for a quick drink, nearly turned into a fatal experience for this leopard! The leopard crouches and laps at the water, there is no sign whatsoever that danger is near. Suddenly, a few ripples become visible and a croc leaps out of nowhere and lunges at the big cat. Leopards have pretty fast reactions, and this one manages to leap backward and out of harm’s way. The croc lingers, probably hoping to have another try.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Tiny Falcon Stand Their Ground With a Massive Hawk
Just because you are small doesn’t mean that you can’t stand up for yourself! This brave little falcon demonstrates that perfectly as they stand up to a much bigger hawk. This standoff, which looks as if it takes place on the top of a van, is a fascinating insight into the character of both birds.
The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart
The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District
A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
North Carolina Beach Turns Into Jellyfish Swamp as Thousands Wash Up
Cannonball jellyfish can wash up en masse due to seasonal population blooms, resulting in thousands being seen on beaches.
HometownLife.com
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
Fenrir, a two-year-old Savannah cat from Michigan, has been named the Guinness World Records tallest living domestic cat. His brothers previously held titles of their own, including Altair Cygnus Powers and the late Arcturus Aldebaran Powers. Fenrir's owner said he wants to use the title to help stray and shelter...
Sika Buck Wanders Around With The Decapitated Head Of Another Buck Locked In His Antlers
Nature is just flat out insane. Originally captured by a wildlife photographer Colette in Hokkaido, Japan, the video was shared by the popular Nature Is Metal account on Instagram. At first glance it appears as though this Sika buck might have gotten something tangled in his antlers, but when you...
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
Moment 12ft tiger shark rides wave directly under oblivious surfer
A huge tiger shark swam directly under an oblivious surfer in waters off the coast of Hawaii.Footage captured on Lewis Watton’s drone over Ewa Beach on 16 October, shows the 12-foot-long predator swimming among a group of surfers.The shark glided directly under one of the group, who had been paddling on a surfboard with his arms outstretched just moments before.“The surfer did not know what happened. He continued to surf for a while after the incident,” Mr Watton said.“The shark was big and beautiful... It didn’t seem aggressive at all.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon saysNewsnight plays montage of Liz Truss moments set to Rihanna’s ‘Take a Bow’Boris Johnson's sister backs Keir Starmer to be prime minister
ohmymag.co.uk
This puppy who was ‘beaten, starved, frozen’ and afraid of people was found living in an old TV
Muffin was found living in a tiny space of a broken TV. As if this wasn’t abusive enough, he was beaten and fed with mouldy bread. Carers will have a long way to earn this terrified little pooch’s trust. A heartbreaking discovery. Poland-based animal rights group TOZ Opole...
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
ohmymag.co.uk
Terrifying deep sea fish caught that might be a sign of 'bad times' in future
We have had many predictions over time about the end of the world and many such catastrophic events. Famous personalities like Baba Vanga have given predictions in the past about disastrous events that might happen in the future and some have even come true. So, that does make one think if this incident is a sign of a bad omen or not. Recently a fisherman caught a deep sea fish which has left everyone deeply troubled.
Black Bear Kills Pet Donkey in Upstate New York
In upstate New York, a woman’s miniature pet donkey was killed this week when it was attacked by a black bear. In the past few decades, bears have been able to move out of their core populations and into new areas because there has been more forest cover. Laura-Ann Camissa learned the wild animals were close by her property the hard way.
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
Elk And Bison Go Head-To-Head In An Unexpected Battle For The Ages
Well, this is not your every day encounter. Here’s two animals that just don’t usually clash. The have no real reason to…. They both eat plants, both hate wolves, and both want nothing but peace until it comes to mating… and even then, they really only battle their own kind for mating rights and to show their dominance.
Comments / 0