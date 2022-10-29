Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodLos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
A Big List of Things To Do This November in L.A. [2022]
Time to write out those monthly to-do lists. This November in Los Angeles, you’ll find L.A. Arboretum’s Lightscape, Enchanted: Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens, Inglewood Open Studios, The Groundlings Diversity Festival, the L.A. Auto Show, Venice Winterfest, the Great Los Angeles Walk, the Hollywood Christmas Parade, and more. Hope you find something that’s right up your alley! Planning starts blow.
Things To Do in Los Angeles This Week [10-31-2022 to 11-4-2022]
Happy Halloween, Angelenos! Whether you’re planning to dress up, or looking for something more artsy and chill, there’s plenty to pick from this week. From October 31 to November 4 in L.A., catch Halloween comedy at Guerrilla Tacos, new exhibitions at Hauser & Wirth, 24th Street Theatre’s annual Dia de los Muertos block party, AFI Fest, Eataly L.A.’s 5th anniversary, the San Pedro Art Walk, Chinatown First Fridays, and more. Whatever you choose, hope you make it a good one!
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
Best Things To Do This Halloween Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 31 - Nov. 3
Attend a Bad Bunny-themed Halloween party. Honor the ancestors at Dia de los Muertos events. Head to AFI Fest for film screenings. Watch and listen to audio shows and podcasts at the On Air LA Annex. And find out from Zócalo whether we really need a city council.
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [10-30-2022]
Let’s talk about your Sunday in L.A. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 30) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy your day!. Things To Do For Sunday in Los Angeles. Día de los Muertos...
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita
Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
40+ Restaurants Where You Can Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in LA & SoCal
This Thanksgiving, let someone else do the cooking with delicious dining out and takeout options from some of LA’s best restaurants and grocery stores. And while these restaurants aren’t necessarily spots where your kids can run around while you eat, these make our list of best family-friendly restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the LA area. Of course, if you’re not (mentally) prepared for a sit-down dinner with the kids, check out our list of reheat feasts at home with family—we’ve got you covered from turkey and yams to potatoes and pie. Make as little, or as much, as you want. The best part? Besides not being stuck cooking in the kitchen all day, you’ll be supporting local restaurants, too! So sit back, slip into those stretchy pants, and get ready to make this the best turkey day yet with a Thanksgiving dinner reservation or Thanksgiving take away meal in Los Angeles. PS: This is a great way to save your energy for the season’s next big to-do—finding a Christmas tree in LA!
Lost Cemeteries of Early L.A.: The Forgotten Burial Sites of the City's Earliest Settlers
The inevitable has awaited every Angeleno since the founding of the Pueblo in 1781. In their grief, family and friends prepared a final resting place for those who had died. The resting place might be the local equivalent of Boot Hill or a quiet hillside overlooking the Sonoratown barrio. This being Los Angeles, there was nothing final about it, however.
Deadly Korean Stampede's Impact Felt On Halloween In LA's Koreatown
This tragedy has touched local Koreans, as well as other community members, while putting a damper on local Halloween celebrations.
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
Halloween safety event held in downtown Los Angeles
A Halloween safety event was held Saturday at the historic Auto Club building in South Los Angeles. Demonstrations included costume safety, such as placing reflective strips on dark costumes so that they can be easily spotted. Representatives with AAA were also educating Los Angeles drivers on how to keep the...
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
DTLA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot at a party near Chinatown and is in the hospital Tuesday. Officers were called at 10:24 a.m. Monday to a location near Cesar Chavez Avenue and Progress Place east of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway interchange where they learned the victim was engaged in an argument with another man and at some point the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday
The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?
Parents must check candies and other treats. Officials in Los Angeles (California) are urging parents and caretakers to check what their kids are eating this Halloween. It is not something we should ignore because contaminated treats and candies are reportedly everywhere in the city.
SoCal forecast: Rain continues through Wednesday as temps stay cool this week
Southern California is kicking off November with some clouds and a slight chance of rain as temperatures stay cool this week.
