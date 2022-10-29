ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the special meaning behind each pumpkin color?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aaron Chatman
EVANSVILLE, Ind., ( WEHT ) – On Halloween, spirited trick-or-treaters will don costumes and go house to house, some toting plastic pumpkin pails of different colors. Those same pumpkins, which may have a special meaning based on the color, can also be found on doorsteps.

Nexstar’s WEHT is clearing up any confusion this year when it comes to the vibrant colors and what they signify.

Teal Pumpkins

Popularized through the “ Teal Pumpkin Project ,” this color is used to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children with food allergies. A teal pumpkin on a doorstep signals that the homeowner offers non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters. Children with food allergies may carry around a teal pumpkin pail to let grown-ups know of their condition.

Pink Pumpkins

Just as a pink ribbon symbolizes breast cancer awareness, so does a pink pumpkin. Halloween falls within Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many who have pink pumpkins may know a breast cancer survivor or are one themselves. The non-profit “ Pink Pumpkin Patch Foundation ” has helped facilitate donations to organizations involved in breast cancer research based on the sales of seed and fruit from naturally pink pumpkins.

Blue Pumpkins

A house with blue pumpkins outside may signify that a child in the household is on the autism spectrum. It could mean that the child is fearful of the doorbell ringing or is not participating during Halloween. A trick-or-treater with a blue pail could signify that the child has autism and may need patience and support.

Purple Pumpkins

Purple pumpkins and pails signify that a member of the household or the trick-or-treater themselves has epilepsy. This originally started with the “ Purple Pumpkin Project ” as a way to spread awareness. It is important to know of this pumpkin in case of a seizure.

If you’re looking to buy a pail of a specific color, retailers such as Walmart and Amazon have options in a range of colors. Although some of these colors naturally occur in certain pumpkins, you can always paint your pumpkins the color needed this spooky season.

