Colorado State

9NEWS

Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season

DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
COLORADO STATE
twowanderingsoles.com

21 Best Day Trips from Denver

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. There are dozens upon dozens of day trips from Denver oftering up unique and fun experiences for every type of adventurer. Whether you’re looking to visit nearby towns or get a taste of the outdoors, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Mile High Dine and Recline: Hilton Garden Inn Thornton

Each month, Mile High CRE will highlight a new place to “dine or recline” in the Centennial State. October’s feature is the new Hilton Garden Inn Denver/Thornton, which opened its doors to the North Metro Denver community on May 22, 2019. This property is located in the heart of the Denver metro area and showcases a Rocky Mountain backdrop. The Flagship Hotel, built by Willco X Development, is an upscale property that features Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse as the onsite restaurant, as well as a catering partner for conventions and banquets. The property is conveniently located at Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue between The Orchard Mall and Denver Premium Outlets.
THORNTON, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween

It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserter for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Study Reveals the Top 5 Best Fast Food Chains in Colorado

Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

The True Story of Denver’s Haunted Lumber Baron Inn

A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’

Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

Taylor Swift bringing stadium tour to Colorado

The "old Taylor" is coming to the phone next year, bringing her Eras Tour to Denver in July — a performance which takes fans on a journey through her musical career, . Performer Taylor Swift announced on social media Tuesday that she will play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15, 2023. The show will feature musical artists Muna and Gracie Abrams.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters

Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Will It Make You Uncomfortable With a ‘World Trade Center’ in Denver?

An area in Denver near I-25 and I-170 that used to be a printing facility for the Denver Post newspaper, will become a 40+ acre community, including World Trade Center Denver. By sometime in 2024, the landscape of the Denver Metro will be changing again, with this new "FoxPark Denver" development. It will have many things, including Virgin Hotels' first Colorado hotel, and the home of the World Trade Center.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New jewelry trend is coming to Mile High Holiday Mart

The Junior League of Denver will be hosting dozens of vendors at this year's Mile High Holiday Mart. Most of them are from Colorado, and many are women-owned businesses.One such business is Original Hardware owned by Carried Shafer of Littleton. This year, she's featuring a new trend at the holiday mart – permanent jewelry."You can kind of think of it as the modern-day friendship bracelet," Shafer told CBS News Colorado.Original Hardware offers a variety of delicate 14 karat gold chains that can be welded around wrists or ankles, permanent bracelets or anklets for customers. Megyn Rodgers was excited to get...
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
