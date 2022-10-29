Read full article on original website
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. There are dozens upon dozens of day trips from Denver oftering up unique and fun experiences for every type of adventurer. Whether you’re looking to visit nearby towns or get a taste of the outdoors, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
Each month, Mile High CRE will highlight a new place to “dine or recline” in the Centennial State. October’s feature is the new Hilton Garden Inn Denver/Thornton, which opened its doors to the North Metro Denver community on May 22, 2019. This property is located in the heart of the Denver metro area and showcases a Rocky Mountain backdrop. The Flagship Hotel, built by Willco X Development, is an upscale property that features Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse as the onsite restaurant, as well as a catering partner for conventions and banquets. The property is conveniently located at Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue between The Orchard Mall and Denver Premium Outlets.
It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserter for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Prime skiing is nearly upon us, and depending on which pass you got, you probably already know which Colorado resorts you're going to hit. Still, since skiing isn't a cheap endeavor, it's good to learn the ins and outs of each resort so you can make the most of this season.
Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
The companies manage at least 200 upscale apartment complexes in the Denver metro from Castle Rock to Boulder.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
The "old Taylor" is coming to the phone next year, bringing her Eras Tour to Denver in July — a performance which takes fans on a journey through her musical career, . Performer Taylor Swift announced on social media Tuesday that she will play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15, 2023. The show will feature musical artists Muna and Gracie Abrams.
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
An area in Denver near I-25 and I-170 that used to be a printing facility for the Denver Post newspaper, will become a 40+ acre community, including World Trade Center Denver. By sometime in 2024, the landscape of the Denver Metro will be changing again, with this new "FoxPark Denver" development. It will have many things, including Virgin Hotels' first Colorado hotel, and the home of the World Trade Center.
The Junior League of Denver will be hosting dozens of vendors at this year's Mile High Holiday Mart. Most of them are from Colorado, and many are women-owned businesses.One such business is Original Hardware owned by Carried Shafer of Littleton. This year, she's featuring a new trend at the holiday mart – permanent jewelry."You can kind of think of it as the modern-day friendship bracelet," Shafer told CBS News Colorado.Original Hardware offers a variety of delicate 14 karat gold chains that can be welded around wrists or ankles, permanent bracelets or anklets for customers. Megyn Rodgers was excited to get...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
