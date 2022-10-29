Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
Lindholm's Monster Night Powers Bruins Comeback
PITTSBURGH - Jim Montgomery looked up at the clock and realized it might not be the Bruins night. Down two goals with about nine minutes remaining, Boston's bench boss was pleased with how his club was still pushing the pace. But with time running out, he was content with just appreciating the fight in his troops.
NHL
Blackhawks goalies rock special masks for Native American Heritage Month
Stalock, Mrazek commission Indigenous artists for custom helmets. Chicago Blackhawks goalies Alex Stalock and Petr Mrazek are celebrating Native American Heritage Month in a special way. Stalock and Mrazek will sport custom painted masks that honor Native American culture throughout the month of November. The masks were designed by Ojibwe...
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
MTL@MIN: Game recap
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens suffered the first loss of their four-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Head coach Martin St-Louis made some lineup changes, re-inserting Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick into the lineup in place of Mike Hoffman and Michael Pezzetta. Pitlick played 20 games for the Wild in 2020-21 before the Habs picked him up off waivers, and also played three seasons for the University of Minnesota.
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
Caps Host Knights
Caps make quick stop at home to take on Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. November 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena. Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) Washington Capitals (5-4-1) After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The Sabres continue their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division matchup tonight, welcoming the improved Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center for the first time this season. Tickets are available here. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -323, Flyers +256; over/under is 7. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs look to end their four-game skid when they play the Philadelphia Flyers. Toronto had a...
NHL
Preview: October 31 vs. Washington
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to keep the train rolling after an overtime victory Saturday, taking on the Washington Capitals tonight at PNC Arena. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports+, NHL Network. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 5-2-1 (11 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes...
FOX Sports
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
The Detroit Free Press
Tage Thompson's monster game for Buffalo Sabres spooks Detroit Red Wings, 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Detroit Red Wings let down their goaltender, and let down themselves. They struggled to consistently challenge the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at KeyBank Center and let a close game deteriorate into a 8-3 shellacking. Tage Thompson had a monster night, completing a hat trick with four minutes to play in the third period; that was on top of the 6-foot-7 forward earning three assists.
NHL
LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How To Watch
Kings hit the road, face STL in first of three consecutive road games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
Win Streak Hits Four as Devils Defeat Canucks | GAME STORY
With goals on special teams and at five-on-five the Devils handily beat the Canucks. Different timezone, same result for the New Jersey Devils. On the West Coast Tuesday night, the Devils did it again, putting together a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth consecutive victory. This marks the first time New Jersey has won four straight since winning four between Oct. 6-16, 2019.
NHL
POST-GAME: Draisaitl and McDavid continue to terrorize Predators
EDMONTON, AB - When the Oilers and the Predators faceoff, it's safe to say that Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid will be on the hunt. Draisaitl, in particular, is on a prolific tear against the Predators over the last nine games - stuffing the stat sheet with numbers that would normally end with someone putting the PlayStation controller down. The German has accumulated an other worldly 18 goals and 25 points in those last nine contests, including his five-point effort on Tuesday night.
