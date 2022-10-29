Supplements and Featured Publications, Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: 2022 Update,. Beyond the legal and regulatory limitations associated with biosimilar availability in the United States, the adoption of biosimilars is contingent on the willingness of health care providers (HCPs) to prescribe them and of patients to accept them. In this dynamic market, it is of paramount importance to understand the current awareness, attitudes, and preferences of a broad spectrum of stakeholders if uptake of biosimilars is to be optimized. In this article, we highlight knowledge gaps among US HCPs and patients regarding biosimilars for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases as assessed in published survey literature over the last 5 years. Although HCP familiarity and understanding of biosimilars appears to have improved over the last 5 years, survey data suggest that some physicians and pharmacists still approach use of biosimilars with caution owing to concerns regarding nonmedical switching, interchangeability, pharmacist-led substitution, and the extent of any cost savings. Patients understand the potential cost benefits of biosimilars but share many of the HCPs’ concerns. A large majority of patients were also concerned that biosimilars would not treat their disease as well as the reference product and that switching may cause more adverse effects. Consequently, nonmedical switching is a major concern for patients, with the majority reporting that they would attempt to avoid a switch. Although patients trust their physicians’ treatment recommendations and express confidence in biosimilars, they have mixed views on automatic substitution by pharmacists. The areas of concern identified can be used to guide further education programs for HCPs and patients, and, in doing so, improve biosimilar uptake.

