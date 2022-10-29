Read full article on original website
Less Invasive Emphysema Treatment Appears Just as Effective as Keyhole Surgery
Results from a study on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction and lung volume reduction surgery may aid medical professionals in selecting the best treatment for patients with emphysema. A recent study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain, compared results from invasive and noninvasive emphysema treatments, finding...
Overview of Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: Summary of Current Evidence
Supplements and Featured Publications, Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: 2022 Update,. Biosimilars offer the potential to deliver substantial cost savings in biologic therapy and to contribute to increased patient access to biologic treatments, both of which are particularly relevant for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, given the number of patients affected by and receiving treatment for these conditions. For the United States to benefit from bringing biosimilar pipeline products to the market, legal and price-related barriers to competition must be addressed. In addition, education of prescribers, patients, payers, and providers is essential to increase uptake as biosimilars reach the market. This article discusses biosimilars currently available for the treatment of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases in the United States, reviews the main concepts related to regulatory approval of biosimilars by the FDA, and considers potential barriers to the uptake of biosimilars.
Dr Neil Gross Discusses the Implications of pCR on Additional Treatment in Skin Cancer
Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the results of study he and his team conducted in the setting of resectable stage II to IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Identifying SE in Initial Asthma Screening May Help Promote Precision Medicine
The retrospective findings showed that searching for Staphylococcus aureus and its enterotoxins (SE) when initially screening patients for asthma can help with identifying a targeted treatment option by improving phenotyping and predicting comorbidities. Data from a new study are pointing to a certain toxin that could help drive precision medicine...
CAR T-Cell Advances in Lymphoma: Implications for Managed Care
Non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs) are a heterogeneous group of lymphoproliferative disorders originating in B, T, and natural killer cells.1 NHL is the seventh leading cause of cancer in the United States, with an estimated 80,470 newly diagnosed individuals and 20,250 deaths in 2022.2 B-cell lymphomas may have an aggressive or indolent rate of progression and therefore, treatment and prognosis may be multifactorial and highly variable based on the disease classification, immunophenotype, and genetic and clinical features.1 Mature B-cell lymphomas account for approximately 85% to 90% of all NHL cases, with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma being the most common, followed by follicular lymphoma (FL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).3 Currently, the estimated 5-year survival rate for individuals with NHL is 73.8%.2 Despite initial response to frontline chemoimmunotherapy or chemotherapy, many patients will demonstrate disease progression and become refractory to other treatment options.
Provider and Patient Knowledge Gaps on Biosimilars: Insights From Surveys
Supplements and Featured Publications, Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: 2022 Update,. Beyond the legal and regulatory limitations associated with biosimilar availability in the United States, the adoption of biosimilars is contingent on the willingness of health care providers (HCPs) to prescribe them and of patients to accept them. In this dynamic market, it is of paramount importance to understand the current awareness, attitudes, and preferences of a broad spectrum of stakeholders if uptake of biosimilars is to be optimized. In this article, we highlight knowledge gaps among US HCPs and patients regarding biosimilars for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases as assessed in published survey literature over the last 5 years. Although HCP familiarity and understanding of biosimilars appears to have improved over the last 5 years, survey data suggest that some physicians and pharmacists still approach use of biosimilars with caution owing to concerns regarding nonmedical switching, interchangeability, pharmacist-led substitution, and the extent of any cost savings. Patients understand the potential cost benefits of biosimilars but share many of the HCPs’ concerns. A large majority of patients were also concerned that biosimilars would not treat their disease as well as the reference product and that switching may cause more adverse effects. Consequently, nonmedical switching is a major concern for patients, with the majority reporting that they would attempt to avoid a switch. Although patients trust their physicians’ treatment recommendations and express confidence in biosimilars, they have mixed views on automatic substitution by pharmacists. The areas of concern identified can be used to guide further education programs for HCPs and patients, and, in doing so, improve biosimilar uptake.
Non–Driver Gene Mutations May Hold Predictive Value in ET and PV
A recent study supports the notion that non–driver mutations in essential thrombocythemia (ET) and polycythemia vera (PV) have predictive value and found that a proposed international prognostication model may be useful for Japanese patients. A recent study suggests that non–driver mutations may hold prognostic value in essential thrombocythemia (ET)...
Unmet Needs in Treatment of MDD
Michael Rothrock, MBA, MHA, and H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP, open a discussion surrounding payer considerations relating to the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Michael Rothrock, MBA, MHA: When we talk about the biggest unmet needs among the treatment options for MDD [major depressive disorder], a few things stick out. We’re looking for new mechanisms of action and, more important, quicker onsets of action. We want patients to get a high response in the shortest time possible. Even though most drugs are generic and very inexpensive, they could take up to 8 weeks to show benefit. We’re looking for higher response rates, a shorter onset of action, and a longer durability of benefit, with improved tolerability and adverse effects.
Dr Peter A. Lio: “Explosion of New Treatments” for Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic dermatitis is a common disease that has seen an explosion of new treatments in the last decade, explained Peter A. Lio, MD, clinical assistant professor of pediatrics and dermatology, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. In the last 5 or 6 years, there has been an explosion of new treatments...
Dr Susan E. Quaggin Previews Advances in Transplants, Care Delivery to Be Presented at Kidney Week 2022
Susan E. Quaggin, MD, FASN, president of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) for the 2021-2022 term, discussed the major focuses and breakthroughs in nephrology to be presented at Kidney Week 2022, which include novel treatments for common and rare kidney diseases, as well as efforts to address disparities for transplant and care access.
Increased Screen Time in Adolescents Associated With Poor Sleep Quality
A systematic review found that the use of mobile phones before sleeping was associated with poor sleep quality in children and adolescents aged 10 to 19 years. A review published in Reports in Public Health found that adolescents aged 10 to 19 years had poorer sleep quality if they used a mobile device before going to sleep. Sleep in adolescents acts as a component of physical growth and biological and mental development, making identifying sleep disturbances vital to adolescent health.
What We’re Reading: Maternal RSV Vaccine Data; Women More Affected by Long COVID-19; US Midterms, Science Policy
Pfizer’s maternal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was found to be highly effective in infants' first 6 months of life; survey shows long COVID-19 is more common among women than men; some voters worry that a Republican-controlled Congress could put science and science policy on the line. Pfizer Announces...
FDA Rejects Bulevirtide for Hepatitis D, Compensated Liver Disease
The FDA has issued a complete response letter to Gilead Sciences, indicating that it cannot approve the company’s first-in-class investigational entry-inhibitor, bulevirtide, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D virus infection and compensated liver disease. The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Gilead Sciences, indicating that...
Wearable Health Devices Have Low Uptake Among Individuals With Heart Disease
Only 18% of US adults with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and 26% of adults at risk for CVD use wearable health devices. Individuals who need to use wearable health devices such as smart watches may actually be using them the least, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022.
Dr Amresh Raina Illuminates Top Concerns in Asymptomatic Heart Failure
Risk factors not properly addressed in patients with asymptomatic heart failure, such as high blood pressure and having diabetes or mild heart valve problems, can lead to structural heart problems or heart failure itself, noted Amresh Raina, MD, of the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. New heart failure guidelines...
Dr Paul Hahn: Retina Field Has Been Rife With Therapeutic Changes
Recent FDA approvals and therapies under FDA review are adding new treatments to the armamentarium, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. Recent FDA approvals and therapies under FDA review are adding new treatments to the armamentarium, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. Transcript. In the current...
Removal of Race Adjustment Improved Bias, Accuracy in eGFR Equations for Black Adults
A systematic review found that alternative approaches to calculating estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) were worth looking into to properly account for diversity in populations. A review published in PLoS One found that removal of race adjustments in measurement of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) improved bias, accuracy, and precision...
